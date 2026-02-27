Industry bodies, government and private sector partners are working together in KwaZulu‑Natal to support the distribution of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines, as part of ongoing efforts to contain the disease and limit its impact on livestock, food security and rural livelihoods.

The initiative includes two vehicles being used to support vaccine distribution, one of which has been sponsored by FNB. The collaboration brings together Orange Grove Dairy, the Milk Producers’ Organisation, the KwaZulu‑Natal dairy industry and the KwaZulu‑Natal Department of Agriculture.

Foot and mouth disease poses a significant risk to South Africa’s agricultural system, with consequences that extend beyond individual farms to the broader economy. Effective containment relies on coordination across the agricultural value chain and practical support on the ground.

“Foot and mouth disease is a shared risk for the agricultural sector and the economy,” said Dawie Maree, Head of Agriculture Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. “Responding to it requires cooperation between farmers, industry bodies, government and the private sector. Our role is simply to support collective efforts that help protect production, jobs and food supply.”

FNB said its involvement forms part of its ongoing support for the agricultural sector, working alongside industry and government where practical assistance can contribute to greater resilience.