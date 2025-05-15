Kenya to host FINAS 2025 Summit to Drive Africa’s Sustainable Agri-Food Financing Agenda

Kenya is set to host the pivotal 2025 Summit on Financing Agri-Food Systems Sustainably (FINAS) from May 20th to 22nd, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. Building on months of pre-summit dialogues addressing critical areas in food systems finance, FINAS 2025 will convene a diverse assembly of African and international stakeholders under the theme: “Taking Ownership: Rethinking Sustainable Financing for Africa’s Food Systems.”

The three-day Summit will delve into crucial aspects of transforming Africa’s agri-food systems, addressing the significant financing gap and fostering innovative solutions for resilient and inclusive agricultural growth on the African continent. Discussions will build upon key action areas identified during the FINAS 2024 dialogue, including inclusive finance, strengthening farmer cooperatives, policy and regulatory environments, de-risking investments, leveraging technology and digitalization, and promoting impactful partnerships.

The Summit will officially be opened on May 20th, 2025 by the Hon Senator Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and Dr. Paul Kiprono Ronoh, Principal Secretary, State Department for Agriculture. The Prime Cabinet Secretary, H.E Musalia Mudavadi; AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) H.E Mr. Moses Vilakati from Eswatini; and the Secretary General, East African Community, H.E Veronica Mueni Nduva, CBS, will be in attendance. The Summit will officially be closed on the May 22nd, 2025 by the Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, H.E Hon. Dr. Wycliffe A. Oparanya, FCPA.

Keynote speakers on the opening day include Ravi Kiran Malik, Senior Consultant/Advisor on Agricultural & Rural Development Finance (sharing the India experience) and Brian Milder, Founder and CEO of Aceli Africa, who will discuss the role of the state in developing competitive agricultural finance systems. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) will deliver a keynote on the Kampala declaration. Breakout sessions on the first day will focus on policy frameworks, the role of the public sector, and regulatory frameworks for unlocking capital flows.

These keynotes precede very critical sessions on inclusive policy and regulatory frameworks on food systems financing, led by GIZ, AGRA and Aceli Africa.

Day two, May 21st, will center on Funding Resilient Food Systems, featuring keynote addresses from Nadine Gbossa, Director of Food Systems Coordination at IFAD, and James Kashangaki from FSD Kenya on innovating finance for resilience. Breakout sessions will explore de-risking investments, building innovative and resilient agri-food systems, and financing resilient food systems with a focus on blended finance, climate mitigation, and infrastructure. The afternoon will include discussions on food systems thinking, agri insurance and making smallholder famers bankable. Also scheduled is a hackathon on climate resilience, nutrition, and food loss and waste management.

The final day, May 22nd, will highlight Youth and Gender in Agriculture and the critical role of Technology, Data, Research, and Capacity Building. Keynote speakers will address disruptive ag-tech solutions and the power of data in agricultural finance. Breakout sessions will cover scaling financial access through technology, digital innovation for value chains, and data as the new collateral. The summit will culminate in a Recognizing Excellence Awards ceremony by FINTAK.

Throughout the Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in high-level dialogues, breakout sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The program features prominent speakers and panelists from government, financial institutions, the private sector, development partners, research organizations, and farmer representatives from across Africa and beyond.

Amongst major partners in this African dialogue include Kenya’s cutting ministries, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GIZ, AGRA, FSD Kenya, Aceli Africa, Finance in Motion, the Africa Development Bank, Netherlands Food Partnership, Transformational Investing in Food Systems (TIFS), Heifer International, Digifarm, and several Financial lending institutions. In appreciation of the food system ecosystem, the conversation is anchored in several ministries.