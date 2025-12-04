Listed agribusiness and superfoods producer, Kakuzi Plc (NSE: KUKZ), has emerged as a frontrunner in the 2025 Kenya Avocado Excellence Awards (KAEA).

As one of the largest producers of quality avocados for local and international markets, Kakuzi has received four nominations in the 2025 Avocado Excellence Awards reinforcing its position as a diversified and vertically integrated business.

The Avocado Society of Kenya Awards recognise individuals and organisations that continue to make outstanding contributions in the avocado value chain. The sixth edition of the annual awards will be held at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi on 5th December 2025.

The awards will honour industry leaders in various categories, including individual leadership, growers, exporters, crop productivity, auxiliary services and support services.

Kakuzi has been nominated for the following awards:

Large-Scale Orchards, with over 100 acres for its Murang’a avocado estates. Nursery and Seedlings Growers. Large-scale exporter with over 200 containers. Auxiliary services- packhouse.

Commenting on the KAEA nominations, Kakuzi Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers said, “This recognition belongs to our exceptional teams for their collective efforts to position Kenya as a globally competitive producer of avocados,” he said.

Mr Flowers commended Kakuzi employees in both the field and packhouse, noting that the nominations reflect the continuous commitment to producing quality avocados.

He added, “We will continue collaborating and empowering smallholder avocado farmers through technical training and capacity building to enable market access.”

These nominations come just two weeks before Kakuzi Plc launches its 2024 sustainability report, showcasing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and commitment to sustainable practices.

Kakuzi has 963 hectares under certified avocado production and runs one of the largest outgrowers’ schemes, providing free avocado maturity-testing services.

The 2025 Avocado Industry Excellence Awards will honour Kakuzi and other industry leaders who advance sustainability, innovation, creativity and strict adherence to the industry’s best practices and regulatory standards.