EIMA Agrimach, the international exhibition of agricultural machinery for the Indian market, opens on November 27. In addition to tractors and machinery for harvesting and working the soil, irrigation systems and digital technologies will also be on display. At the heart of the event is the strategic partnership between Italy and India.

Everything is ready in New Delhi for the ninth edition of EIMA Agrimach, the international exhibition of agricultural technologies in India, which will be held from November 27th to 29th at the IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute), also known as the Pusa Institute. Organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Italian association of agricultural machinery manufacturers (FederUnacoma), in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the agricultural machinery event returns to the Indian capital, after being held in Bangalore in both 2022 and 2024. The two events held in the southern Indian city – explain the FederUnacoma organizers – came from the need to respond to a specific demand for the mechanization of the fruit and vegetable crops commonly grown in the southeastern and southwestern regions of the subcontinent, with the Bangalore area being located centrally.

The New Delhi exhibition will feature over 180 Indian and international brands – 18 of which are Italian – presenting a full range of models specifically designed to meet the technological needs of India’s agricultural economy in the 30,000-square-meter exhibition space. From soil preparation machinery to seeding equipment, from tractors to pesticide sprayers, and even the most innovative digital systems, the more than 40,000 visitors expected at EIMA Agrimach will find solutions capable of adapting to every soil and climate condition in the country and to every production model, whether typical of micro-enterprises, primarily devoted to subsistence farming, or large-scale farms making use of industrial-level cultivation methods and practices.

In such a disparate context, the common element among India’s various “agricultural centers” – states FederUnacoma – is that of the high demand for machinery useful for the modernization of crop systems. At present, the subcontinent is the world’s leading market for tractors, averaging more than 900,000 units a year, and in recent years, thanks to government policies, it has also seen growth in sales of equipment. The New Delhi trade fair thus has strategic value for the agricultural machinery industry, as – FederUnacoma points out – it represents a business opportunity in an extraordinarily dynamic context.

This framework also includes internationalization activities promoted by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with FederUnacoma, confirming India’s strategic role not only as a direct partner but also as a bridge to other markets. The first two days of the event will be dedicated to business-to-business meetings between Italian exhibiting companies and foreign delegations from Southeast Asia – Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam – and Sri Lanka.