IDMA returns in 2026 with a focus on future-ready grain processing

From automation and sustainability to food security and digitalization, IDMA Istanbul 2026 will bring together the technologies, ideas, and global players shaping the future of grain and food processing. With 300+ exhibitors and 10,000+ visitors expected from over 100 countries, Istanbul becomes the nexus of innovation and industry collaboration.

The global flour market is no longer driven solely by volumes but by adaptability, quality, traceability, and technological sophistication. According to the International Grains Council (IGC), wheat flour exports are expected to reach 17.5 million tonnes in 2025/26, up from 16 million tonnes the previous year. This recovery reflects rising demand across regions like Africa and Southeast Asia, where shifts in consumption patterns, urbanization, and food security initiatives are fueling investment in modern processing infrastructure.

With over 12,000 industrial flour mills operating worldwide and approximately 570 million tonnes of wheat milled annually, the scale and complexity of the industry call for deeper collaboration, smarter technologies, and more resilient supply chains. IDMA Istanbul 2026 aims to deliver exactly that.

New Priorities: Skilled Labor, Digitalization, Sustainability

Recent global discussions among grain processing leaders have underscored several critical themes that are redefining the future of the industry—many of which will be central to the agenda at IDMA 2026:

The skilled labor gap is widening. Many markets are facing a shortage of qualified professionals with the technical skills needed to operate and maintain advanced milling systems. IDMA 2026 will spotlight training solutions, workforce development strategies, and cross-border knowledge transfer.

Digitalization is accelerating. From AI-powered process control to real-time energy and moisture monitoring, integrated digital systems are becoming essential for competitiveness. Exhibitors will showcase smart mills, IoT-based diagnostics, and traceability tools adapted to both emerging and mature markets.

Sustainability is becoming a procurement standard. Energy efficiency, waste reduction, and circular production systems are no longer optional—they are strategic imperatives. Buyers are seeking equipment and designs that reduce emissions, optimize resource use, and meet ESG targets. These solutions will be featured prominently at IDMA 2026.

Food security is now a top-tier driver of investment. Governments and private companies alike are prioritizing domestic production and resilient food chains. This trend is opening new markets for modular, scalable, and locally adaptable milling and baking systems.

These dynamics position IDMA as more than a trade fair—it is a knowledge and innovation ecosystem where new ideas, technologies, and business models converge to shape the future of food.

Türkiye’s Flour Power and Global Machinery Reach

Türkiye remains the world’s top flour exporter, closing 2024 with 3 million tonnes of flour exports, generating $1.16 billion in export revenue, and continuing its 11-year streak at the top of the global leaderboard. One in every four bags of flour exported globally carries Türkiye’s mark.

Meanwhile, the Turkish milling machinery industry is expanding its international reach. Despite global headwinds in 2024—including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and regional conflicts—exports grew by 5%, reaching $3.7 billion.

Global Innovation with Regional Strength

While Türkiye plays a key role in global flour trade and milling machinery exports, IDMA 2026’s strength lies in its international reach and open collaboration model. Exhibitors and visitors from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas will gather to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and explore new export and investment opportunities.

A Global Force for the Future of Food

“IDMA has always been more than a trade fair; it is where the pulse of the global milling and food processing industry is felt most strongly,” says M. Ali Kalkan, CEO of Hage Exhibition Group. “As we prepare for 2026, our focus is on creating a platform that unites innovation, education, and international collaboration. The industry is evolving at a speed we haven’t seen before—digital transformation, sustainability, and food security are no longer abstract concepts but urgent priorities. IDMA brings together the right players to address these challenges collectively and shape a sustainable future for grain and food processing worldwide.”

Why Istanbul?

With its unique geographic and commercial positioning, Istanbul bridges East and West, offering direct access to markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. To the north, Türkiye is bordered by major grain exporters such as Russia and Ukraine; to the south, it neighbors key importers like Iraq, Syria, and Egypt. This strategic location, combined with Türkiye’s well-established milling infrastructure and advanced logistics networks, makes IDMA the ideal platform for stakeholders seeking to expand their global reach and build stronger regional connections.

A Timely Response to Global Disruption

In an era marked by volatile freight corridors, raw material pressures, and mounting food insecurity, stakeholders across the value chain are rethinking their operations. IDMA Istanbul 2026 offers a space to reimagine what’s next—together.

From flour millers and feed technologists to automation experts and digital solution providers, IDMA 2026 will bring the global grain and food processing ecosystem under one roof. It will stand as a global platform for progress, powered by collaboration, innovation, and shared ambition.

Venue: Istanbul Expo Center

Date: 25-27 June 2026

Exhibitors: 300+

Visitors: 10,000+ from

100+ countries