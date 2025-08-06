Hubbard, a global leader in poultry genetics, in close collaboration with local agribusinesses WAFAD Group (Ghana) and Maëva Group (Mozambique), is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative supported by a grant from the Gates Foundation to boost rural livelihoods and food security through the expansion of dual-purpose poultry systems in sub-Saharan Africa.

This five-year initiative will enable the production and distribution of 10 million high-quality dual-purpose chickens to 500,000 small-scale farmers, with a special focus on women and youth in under-served rural communities.

The initiative – named ‘Chicken4U’ in Ghana and ‘Caferial Chicken’ in Mozambique – seeks to create sustainable micro-enterprises through the development of over 4,000 brooder units, expansion of hatcheries, and enhanced access to quality feed and vaccines.

Small-scale poultry farmers will benefit from hands-on training, veterinary support, and affordable inputs, improving their productivity and incomes while helping combat malnutrition.

“Hubbard is delighted to have been selected by the Gates Foundation to support WAFAD’s and Maëva’s important projects. We are extremely proud to be able to contribute to improving the lives of many rural families in the sub-Saharan region in this way,” said Olivier Rochard, Managing Director of Hubbard. “By building local supply chains through its strategic allies and providing the right genetics and support, Hubbard wants to make poultry farming a reliable and profitable livelihood in even the most remote villages.”

The project is expected to deliver transformative impact:

500,000 households reached across Ghana and Mozambique

10 million chickens distributed for meat and egg production

Substantial income increases for women- and youth-led micro-enterprises

Affordable, high-protein food for rural families

Strengthened resilience through local feed production and vaccine access

Local companies’ capacities improved by trainings from Hubbard

With a long-term vision for sustainability, the initiative will build scalable, profitable poultry ecosystems that endure well beyond the project period. It forms part of the Gates Foundation’s broader goal to support 200 million day-old chicks annually across sub-Saharan Africa.