GEA sees new potential in dairy breeding as CattleEye data supports genetic approaches to lameness

A joint research project by the US based Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (CDCB) and the University of Minnesota (UMN) presented new findings on the genetic basis of lameness in dairy cows at the World Dairy Expo 2025 in Wisconsin. The results confirm that lameness is not just a management challenge – it is also heritable to a meaningful degree, indicating that targeted breeding strategies could reduce it over time. These new insights have been enabled through the use of large, consistent datasets collected via AI-based CattleEye video system, distributed globally by GEA. For the first time, researchers have access to millions of objective, daily mobility assessments – a data volume and precision that traditional manual scoring systems could never economically provide.

“We’re looking at breeding cows that simply don’t get lame as often,” says Terry Canning, Senior Director at GEA and founder of CattleEye. “This isn’t about treating lameness better or catching it earlier. It’s about creating herds where the problem largely doesn’t occur. That’s transformational – for both animal welfare and farm economics.”

New genetic traits in development

The findings presented at the World Dairy Expo highlight two potential new genetic traits currently under development:

Hoof Health: Based on lesion data collected by professional hoof trimmers.

Mobility: A novel trait derived from AI-generated mobility scores collected via CattleEye’s video analytics platform.

While the heritability of hoof disorders has been known for years, this study is the first to combine daily, objective mobility data at this scale with genomic information. It opens the possibility to quantify the heritability of mobility itself – a direct measure of how smoothly an animal walks. Preliminary analysis by the CDCB suggests heritability between 10 and 30 percent, providing a strong foundation for breeding more resilient herds over time.

“The combination of big data, artificial intelligence, and genetics is transforming how we understand animal health,” says Maximilian Jacobi, Senior Director Market and Product Management at GEA. “Our customers see CattleEye not only as a diagnostic tool, but as a data platform that empowers them to actively breed for healthier, more durable herds.”

A milestone for animal welfare, productivity, and sustainability

Lameness remains one of the most significant economic and welfare challenges in dairy production worldwide. Depending on region, herd size, lameness severity, and management conditions, the annual costs for dairy farms can be substantial. Beyond direct treatment costs, lameness affects milk yield, fertility, and the lifespan of the animals. Modeling studies and review articles suggest that the costs per affected cow average around USD 350 – 400 (EUR 300 – 400) per year, with variations depending on country, housing system, and disease prevalence.

From early detection to a sustainably healthy herd

The GEA CattleEye solution provides daily, objective mobility data that not only enables early detection, but can also serve as the foundation for genetic selection in the near future.

“This collaborative research is a prime example of pairing existing information – hoof trimmer records, with novel insights and camera data – to address high-impact issues on dairy farms,” says Javier Buchard, Chief Innovation Officer at CDCB. “Genetic solutions are a powerful tool to drive cumulative and permanent improvements in herd health, beyond environmental factors.”

Within three to five years, farmers could select breeding stock with substantially lower lameness risk. Their daughters can potentially stay healthier, produce more milk, conceive faster, and last longer in the herd.

By integrating CattleEye data into national breeding programs, the project is creating the first closed data loop between barn, science, and breeding organizations. For dairy producers, this means:

Early detection of lameness through automated AI monitoring.

Genetic selection for cows with greater mobility resilience.

Healthier, longer-living herds that produce more milk and require fewer interventions.

“For our customers, this means lameness can not only be better managed – but that we can also make a genetic contribution to reducing it over time,” says Jacobi. “The project shows the added potential that emerges when AI, big data, and genetics come together.”

Background

The CDCB-UMN project began in July 2021 and is partly funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR). CattleEye technology is now being deployed across more than 200,000 cows. The data will contribute to the development of national genetic indices for hoof health and mobility, giving dairy producers worldwide a tool to breed more efficient, resilient, and welfare-friendly herds.