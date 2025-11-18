FTP supports New Holland launches Agritecnicha

FPT, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications, has once again confirmed its role as a key technological partner at Agritechnica as the power behind New Holland’s product launches.

Through its role in these landmark projects, the Brand is reinforcing its commitment to providing high-performance, future-ready engines that anticipate the evolving demands of the agricultural sector. Moreover, this long-standing partnership highlights the reliability, innovation, and cutting-edge technology that set FPT’s powertrain solutions apart.

F28 HYBRID: MODULARITY, COMPACTNESS AND SUSTAINABILITY FOR NEW HOLLAND’S HYBRID PROTOTYPE TELEHANDLER

Sustainability is a central focus for the agricultural sector, shaping the way manufacturers and farmers approach the future of the industry. In this evolving context, FPT is committed to supporting the transition toward more sustainable farming, addressing the needs of both OEMs and end customers. A tangible example of this dedication is the launch of New Holland’s Hybrid Prototype Telehandler, powered by FPT’s F28 Hybrid natural gas engine in high voltage configuration.

The F28 Hybrid represents a compact and versatile power solution designed to enable the hybridization of agricultural machinery. The system combines a high-efficiency 2.8-liter, four-cylinder natural gas engine with an on-axis integrated e-drive, offering a modular layout that allows seamless plug-and-play replacement of larger diesel engines.

The F28 Hybrid delivers up to 75 kW of electric power, supporting improved load response, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions. The hybrid architecture optimizes overall efficiency, and ensures smooth operation even under demanding conditions. With its compact design, simplified after-treatment system, and advanced control strategy, the F28 Hybrid is the perfect mix of performance, sustainability, and productivity for modern agricultural applications.

The Hybrid Prototype Telehandler combines electric drive and compressed natural gas propulsion to deliver practical and sustainable power for agricultural materials handling. Designed specifically for typical farming applications, this innovative machine matches the lift capacity and reach of traditional diesel-powered telehandlers, while offering extended autonomy and reduced emissions.

This hybrid telehandler offers significant advantages in efficiency and productivity, achieving up to 70% energy savings and 30% improved performance compared to diesel alternatives in field tests. Its advanced electric powertrain provides independent traction and attachment control, reduces vibration and noise, and enhances operator comfort and reliability. Moreover, the ability to recharge batteries using renewable energy sources such as on-farm solar or anaerobic digestion enables truly sustainable operation, aligning with the evolving needs of modern agriculture, and demonstrating New Holland’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

F28 Hybrid High Voltage for New Holland Hybrid Prototype Telehandler – Technical Specifications

N67: RELIABLE POWER FOR THE NEW T7 STANDARD WHEELBASE TRACTORS

New Holland is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of the new T7 Standard Wheelbase (SWB) tractor series, delivering enhanced performance and versatility within the 180–225 hp segment. At the heart of this new range is FPT’s N67 engine, the Brand’s signature solution for power, reliability, and efficiency.

With high performance in terms of power and torque, fuel efficiency, and reliability, the N67 stands out for its flexibility, featuring a six-cylinder configuration, with a wide range of options to customize the solution according to customer requirements. Thanks to FPT’s pioneering EGR-free combustion and exclusive, patented HI-eSCR2 aftertreatment technology, the NEF series represents the productivity benchmark for mid-range applications.

The New Holland T7 Standard Wheelbase tractors redefine the 180-225 hp segment by combining advanced technology, enhanced performance, and modern styling. Featuring a redesigned compact front axle for improved maneuverability and a smoother ride, these tractors also feature the striking new Dynamic Blue color across the range. Notably, the T7.225 Dynamic Command™ model recently set a new benchmark for fuel consumption at the DLG PowerMix test center, underscoring the range’s leadership in efficiency.

The T7 Standard Wheelbase range maintains its 2,789 mm wheelbase but offers increased gross vehicle weight and payload capacity, positioning it as a segment leader. Powered by a Stage V FPT NEF 6.7-liter engine with extended service intervals, these tractors balance power and efficiency with a new power curve, and an Engine Power Management system.

CURSOR 9: POWER AND VERSATILITY DRIVING THE NEW T7 XD

New Holland is entering a new tractor segment with the launch of the T7 XD series, a completely redesigned range delivering between 360 and 435 hp.

Developed to meet the demands of large-scale farmers and contractors, the T7 XD combines high power with a compact design, and exceptional power-to-weight ratio, allowing efficient operation both with and without ballast.

The new range, which includes the 360 hp T7.360 XD, 390 hp T7.390 XD, and 435 hp T7.440 XD, is powered by the Stage V-compliant 8.7-liter FPT CURSOR 9 engine, designed to reduce vibration, and maximize maneuverability with a narrow tractor profile. Field-proven in high-horsepower applications, the engine features an electronic variable-geometry turbocharger, and intercooling for enhanced fuel efficiency.

With a 680-liter fuel tank, 13% larger than previous T7 HD models, and an extended 750-hour service interval, the CURSOR 9 ensures long-lasting performance. Its flat power curve delivers peak torque at 1,400 rpm, while its low idle speed helps minimize fuel consumption, making the T7 XD highly efficient and reliable for demanding agricultural operations.

The CURSOR engine family has been developed to meet the most demanding heavy-duty requirements, and embodies the Brand’s commitment to power, efficiency, and reliability across a wide range of agricultural applications, covering outputs from 210 to 633 kW.

Continuously refined to meet evolving customer expectations, CURSOR engines deliver outstanding performance and fuel efficiency, while adhering to the most stringent emission standards. Equipped with advanced technologies such as electronic variable-geometry turbochargers, and high-pressure Common Rail injection, they ensure consistent power delivery and exceptional durability in all working conditions.

As FPT’s flagship series for heavy-duty off-road applications, the CURSOR family is engineered to provide maximum productivity with reduced operating costs. Featuring a mature EGR-free architecture and the exclusive patented HI-eSCR2 after-treatment system, CURSOR engines fully comply with Stage V emission regulations, offering a sustainable and future-ready solution for the most intensive agricultural operations.