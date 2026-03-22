On World Water Day this Sunday 22 March, the conversation often centres on conservation. In agriculture, however, conservation must go hand in hand with optimisation.

Water is one of agriculture’s most precious inputs and one of its greatest risks when it becomes scarce. As seasons become more unpredictable and pressure on resources continue to build, the focus is shifting. It is no longer only about access to water, but about how efficiently we use every drop.

This is where biostimulants are proving their value in a very real, measurable way.

“Biostimulants support the plant in managing stress and using available resources more efficiently,” explains Venessa Moodley, Biostimulants Lead at Omnia Nutriology®. “They don’t replace water or fertilizer, but they help the plant extract more value from both.”

Under drought conditions, plants naturally activate survival mechanisms. One of these is the production of an amino acid called proline, which plays a key role in protecting plant cells during water stress.

Research on BacstimTM 100, ChitostarTM, and the RhizovatorTM range have shown their ability to upregulate proline production, which acts as an osmolyte, enhancing the plant’s capacity to cope under water‑limited conditions. The key advantage is that this response is activated naturally, as part of the plant’s own physiological processes.

Betaines found in seaweed extracts help plants manage osmotic stress and maintain normal cellular function. Alginates support this by improving soil water retention around the roots, helping plants cope better under dry or stressful conditions.

But the story does not end with water.

Water and nutrient use efficiency are closely linked. Biostimulants improve both by strengthening root systems and increasing root hair development, which expands the plant’s ability to take up water and nutrients. In addition, beneficial microbes associated with biostimulants help mineralise and mobilise nutrients in the soil, allowing plants to use existing nutrients more efficiently.

When discussing nutrient use efficiency, it is also important to consider the broader system. “We take a holistic view of soil health and nutrient use efficiency,” says Moodley. “Precision farming is a key tool in this approach, giving us a comprehensive understanding of the soil and helping identify the most limiting factors. This insight enables optimal soil management and ensures fertilizer is applied correctly, focusing not only on what is applied, but how it is applied.”

Precision farming practices, such as variable rate application, play an important role in ensuring nutrients are applied responsibly and accurately, based on the specific needs of different areas within a field. When combined with biostimulants, this creates a powerful, integrated approach where both inputs and plant performance are optimised.

The future lies in smarter systems. Systems where water, nutrients, biology, and technology work together to drive use efficiency, resilience, and sustainable productivity.

“Ultimately, it is about helping plants do more with less,” says Moodley. “If we can improve how water and nutrients are used, we are not only improving crop performance, but we are also building more sustainable farming systems for the future.”

Because in today’s environment, water and nutrient use efficiency is no longer optional. It is essential.