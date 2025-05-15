Just six years after its debut on the international stage, South Africa’s homegrown apple brand, Flash Gala, has reached a remarkable milestone. For the first time, over one million cartons of this sought-after variety were exported in a single season—an achievement that reaffirms the country’s position as a leading apple exporter in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We’re handling the largest Flash Gala crop in history, and it’s also the season with the fewest quality issues. We’re undoubtedly making great strides with the variety,” says Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and BigBucks Growers’ Association chairperson.

From orchard to international fame

The story of Flash Gala began in 2011, when renowned horticulturist Buks Nel discovered a promising mutation in a Corder Gala orchard at Oak Valley in the Elgin Valley.

“I found BigBucks Gala—Flash Gala’s variety name—on 18 January 2011, to be exact. The apple already had a vibrant red colour, even though Galas are typically harvested in February,” recalls Nel. “At the time, there was a gap in the market for full-red Galas, and BigBucks Gala filled that perfectly.”

Word of the new discovery spread quickly. Buks still remembers Hennie Venter’s (who was tasked with describing the variety for plant breeders’ rights) reaction upon seeing the apples: “Buks, I think you’ve hit on something big.”

Now, with a grin, Buks reflects on the variety’s journey: “I’m rather chuffed, to say the least.”

A taste of sunshine

Commercial orchards were planted in 2017, and export trials followed in 2019. By 2020, substantial volumes were shipped abroad.

“South African apples benefit from our sunny climate, resulting in higher sugar levels and excellent flavour. Flash Gala exemplifies this—brilliant colour and superior eating quality,” explains Calla.

When American red apples became less available in India, it opened a golden opportunity for South Africa’s Flash Gala to establish itself in the market — which has since become its largest export destination. The brand is also thriving in China, Vietnam, Africa, and Russia.

“The potential for growth in India and China remains enormous,” says Calla.

A brand that stands out

For Louis du Toit, responsible for marketing at Dutoit Agri, Flash Gala’s consistent, striking colour sets it apart.

“A carton of Flash Gala apples with their uniform red hue is a visual standout. The packaging is eye-catching, and consumers are drawn to the brand.”

JJ van der Spuy, commercial manager of fruit exports at Core Fruit, agrees that branding is a key advantage.

“Flash Gala offers crispness, shelf life, and consistency, but what truly sets it apart is brand recognition. That’s invaluable in markets like the Far East.”

Exporters credit Tru-Cape’s promotional and development funds for accelerating the brand’s success. These funds are largely invested in market development—particularly in the Middle East, Vietnam, and India—with additional spending on client-specific promotions.

Thanks to these efforts, even traditionally hesitant markets are embracing the variety.

“Chinese consumers generally prefer striped Gala apples, but with targeted promotions, we convinced Yong Hui Superstores to carry Flash Gala. It’s been a breakthrough in the Chinese retail market. We are luring consumers with our promotional banners, encouraging them to develop an appetite for beautiful red apples. By giving them a good experience, they will return for more,” says JJ.

He is also enthusiastic about a recent first: Flash Gala exports to Thailand, following the reopening of the market for South African apples.

“Thailand holds promising potential for further growth.”

From challenges to consistency

As with any new cultivar, early stages of development presented challenges, particularly in determining optimal harvest times.

“We had issues with lenticel and bitter pit from harvesting too early, and softness from harvesting too late,” says Calla. “But over the past three seasons, we’ve improved consistency. As orchards mature and growers gain experience, quality issues have dropped significantly—even as volumes increased.”

The BigBucks Gala technical committee played a key role in refining production and packing protocols.

“We’ve collaborated closely to address harvest timing, eating quality, pack-out percentages, and consistency,” explains Calla. “Regular field days, knowledge sharing, and access to resources—such as our central information website—have all contributed to our success.”

Looking ahead: Proudly South African

Interest in cultivating BigBucks Gala is growing in countries such as America, Australia, and India. And although local planting is currently stabilising after a rapid expansion phase, a second wave—particularly in cooler regions—is anticipated.

With South Africa recently overtaking Chile as the largest apple exporter in the Southern Hemisphere, international attention is firmly fixed on the country’s innovative, high-quality produce.

“The fact that we’ve developed and scaled a variety like Flash Gala proves that South Africa is a leader in the global apple industry,” says Calla.

Louis agrees: “We should take pride in Flash Gala—not only as an industry but as a nation. Marketing it as a truly South African product gives us a global edge.”