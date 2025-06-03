The European-Union -Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) successfully hosted the first edition of the Financing Agribusiness in Africa Forum on May 24, 2025, at the Parc des Expositions in Abidjan. The Forum gathered key stakeholders including representatives from various Ivorian ministries, the Consul General of Côte d’Ivoire in New York and General Delegate of the Economic Promotion Service of Côte d’Ivoire in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Mr. Inza Camara, as well as investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners.

The Forum also welcomed the special participation of Dr. Peter Boamah Otukonor, Director of the Presidential Initiative in Agriculture and Agribusiness of Ghana, who led a delegation of project owners. The EUACC forum sent a clear signal: unlocking Africa’s agricultural future requires bold financing strategies, inclusive solutions, and regional commitment.

At the core of the event was the unveiling of the EUACC Financing Agribusiness in Africa Programme and the issuing of a Call to Action, a landmark framework outlining 10 pillars to catalyze investment, scale agribusiness, and accelerate inclusive growth across the continent. The Call to Action sets clear priorities—from access to blended finance and climate resilience to youth innovation and regional integration—and will be officially presented at COP30 in Belém, Brazil (November 2025).

Structured Dialogue Across Three Key Panels

The Forum featured three high-level panel discussions; each tied to core chapters of the Call to Action:

• Panel 1: Bridging the $65 Billion Gap – Innovative Finance Models for Agribusiness

• Panel 2: Unlocking Scalable Financing for Agri-business in Africa

• Panel 3: What Local Entrepreneurs Face on the Ground

Contributors included distinguished representatives from BADEA, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), and the Interprofessional Fund for Agricultural Research and Advisory Services from Côte d’Ivoire (FIRCA)

Launch of the Call to Action – 10 Pillars for Agrifinance Transformation

The document is directly aligned with the EUACC’s Financing Agribusiness in Africa programme (a €100M blended finance platform for agri-projects) and the YES Programme (Youth Empowerment for a Sustainable Future), which targets 1,000+ youth through innovation labs, bootcamps, and startup funds.

Pitching Session – Celebrating Agribusiness projects

The Forum also hosted a dynamic Pitching Session, where eight high-potential agri-projects were showcased. A project winner was recognised for her innovation and scalability: Mrs Mathila Soumahoro, for her project focused on Sustainable Aquaponics for Food Security and Youth Empowerment. Her innovative solution—Aquaponics—is a closed-loop ecosystem combining aquaculture (raising fish or other aquatic organisms) with hydroponics (soilless cultivation of plants). The venture, along with others presented, is now onboarded into the EUACC Investment Portfolio to receive technical support and matchmaking with financial institutions.

A Growing Pipeline: Available Projects

EUACC now holds a curated portfolio of projects accessible to interested financiers. These include ventures in agro-processing, tech-enabled logistics, AI traceability, and regenerative agriculture. Institutional investors, DFIs, and climate funds are invited to contact the EUACC for engagement.

A Word from the Executive Director

“Financing agribusiness is not just an economic opportunity—it’s a strategic pathway to Africa’s resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Our role at the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce is to connect them with the right finance, at the right time, for the right impact. This forum is another step of the EUACC’s long-term commitment to unlock capital where it matters most.” – Sonia Toro, Executive Director, EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

Special thanks

The EUACC would like to express our sincere gratitude to our valued sponsors — Atlantic Cocoa Corporation, CADESA Coop, and Bassivoire — whose generous support and commitment have been instrumental in making the Financing Agribusiness in Africa Forum a reality. Their engagement reflects a shared belief in the importance of catalyzing sustainable investment and innovation across Africa’s agribusiness sector.

Next Steps: From Abidjan to Brazil and Beyond

The EUACC Call to Action will be formally presented at COP30 in Brazil (November 2025). The momentum will continue into 2026, with a second edition of the Forum already being prepared. This upcoming edition will expand partnerships and deepen financing opportunities for African agribusiness.