Equestrian Marvel Awaits at NAMPO Cape 2025

Visitors to NAMPO Cape 2025, taking place from 10–13 September at Bredasdorp Park, are in for a thrilling experience as the Western Cape Lubricants Arena transforms into a stage for world-class equestrian excitement.

Tentpegging: South Africa vs Australia

The highlight of this year’s programme is the international tentpegging test between South Africa and Australia, with contests featuring the national team, women’s team, and an under-21 team. This daring sport, rooted in trust and precision between horse and rider, involves striking ground and aerial targets with lances and swords at full gallop. Riders will compete over three days:

10 September – Lance events

11 September – Sword events

12 September – Relay: Rings and Oranges

With deep agricultural roots, tentpegging continues to thrive as a sport in which up to 80% of riders hail from farming communities.

Mounted Games: A Test of Speed, Precision and Control

Prepare to be captivated as Mounted Games brings dynamic flair to NAMPO Cape 2025. From Wednesday, 10 September to Friday, 12 September, between 09:00 and 10:00, a talented group of South African riders will demonstrate this high-octane equestrian sport that demands split-second agility and absolute coordination between horse and rider.

Often described as the decathlon of equestrian disciplines, Mounted Games blends the speed of a racehorse, the turning agility of a cutting horse, and the responsiveness of a seasoned stock horse. Riders must navigate tight turns, rapid hand-offs, and intricate obstacles with remarkable control.

On Saturday, 13 September, local riders will seize the spotlight in a spirited competition – showcasing not only talent, but the camaraderie and horsemanship that define this fast-growing sport across South Africa.

Mounted Archery: Power in Precision

Be transported through time as Griffin’s Horse Archery riders demonstrate the ancient discipline of horseback archery. Galloping at full speed while striking targets with unerring accuracy, these riders embody the perfect synergy between man, animal, and tradition. A must-see for history buffs, archery lovers, and anyone captivated by the graceful intensity of equestrian sport.

More to Explore

The Western Cape Lubricants Arena also offers charming and educational experiences throughout the event:

Ikahan Quistador Friesian Horses – Regal performances from one of South Africa’s premier Friesian studs

– Regal performances from one of South Africa’s premier Friesian studs Bredasdorp Black Horses – Local excellence on show

– Local excellence on show Donkiedam Miniature Donkeys – Delightful miniatures for all ages

– Delightful miniatures for all ages Pony Rides for Children – Gentle fun for young visitors

Join Us at NAMPO Cape 2025

Whether you are drawn by athleticism, tradition, or family fun, the equestrian programme at NAMPO Cape 2025 promises unforgettable moments and world-class horsemanship. For more information about NAMPO Cape 2025, visit www.nampocape.co.za

Tickets available online at www.ticketpros.co.za,

R100 per adult (online)

R110 per adult (at the gate)

R50 per child (at the gate)

Free entry for preschool children

Expo hours:

10 – 12 September: 8am to 5pm

13 September: 8am to 2pm

🏡 Accommodation Information:

Cape Agulhas Tourism Office: 028 424 2584 / 082 896 2225

www.overberg-info.co.za

Issued by: Grain SA & Bredasdorp Park NPC