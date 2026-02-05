Eco Buildings to supply modular hospital system for Senegal healthcare project

LONDON – Eco Buildings Group plc, a UK-listed sustainable construction and modular building technology company, is pleased to announce a strategic philanthropic initiative involving the delivery of a modular hospital building system for a new community hospital in Malicounda, Senegal.

The hospital will be developed on a site adjacent to an existing public school previously

delivered under a formal partnership between the Commune of Malicounda and the Spanish- registered non-governmental organisation Amigos de Buba, with whom the Company is collaborating on this project.

Under the agreed arrangement, Eco Buildings will donate the complete modular hospital

building system, utilising its proprietary low-carbon and durable construction technology.

Amigos de Buba will fully fund and manage the transport, installation, and local delivery of

the hospital, while G2 Invest – Eco Buildings’ local JV partner in Senegal – will support site

readiness, coordination, and local implementation alongside the municipal authorities.

The hospital is intended to provide essential healthcare services to the local community and

will be delivered as a rapid-deployment modular facility, designed for long-term operation in local climatic conditions.

This initiative forms part of Eco Buildings’ broader strategy to demonstrate the adaptability

and scalability of its modular building systems for healthcare, education, and essential public

infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets where demand for rapid and sustainable

construction solutions continues to grow.

The Company believes that the successful delivery of this hospital will act as a reference

installation for future engagements with NGOs, governmental bodies, and international

development partners particularly in West Africa.

The project is philanthropic in nature and does not impact the Company’s existing commercial contracts or current revenue forecasts.

Jesús Álvarez Ayala, President of Amigos de Buba, commented:

“Amigos de Buba is pleased to be partnering with Eco Buildings Group and the Commune of Malicounda on the delivery of this much-needed community hospital. Our organisation will fund and manage the transport and on-site installation of the modular hospital system, building on our long-standing relationship with the local authorities and our prior delivery of public infrastructure in the area. Eco Buildings’ modular construction system enables rapid deployment and durability, making it well suited to healthcare projects in Senegal.”

Elhadji Boudy Sarr, Managing Director of G2 Invest Group SARL commented:

“We fully support this hospital project and will work alongside the local authorities and

Amigos de Buba to facilitate site preparation, coordination, and local implementation.

This initiative demonstrates the suitability of Eco Buildings’ construction technology for

healthcare infrastructure in Senegal and the wider region.”

Dr Etrur Albani, Executive Vice-Chairman of Eco Buildings Group plc, commented:

“This project reflects Eco Buildings’ commitment to deploying practical, scalable construction solutions that address real infrastructure needs in underserved communities.

By donating the pre-engineered material for the modular hospital building system and

working alongside experienced local and international partners, we are able to demonstrate

the adaptability of our technology for healthcare applications while ensuring that delivery,

installation, and local coordination are managed by established third parties. We believe initiatives such as this help build long-term institutional relationships and provide

tangible reference projects that support future engagement with governments, NGOs, and

development partners.”

