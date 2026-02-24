Seriti Institute is partnering with civil society agroecology networks in the Eastern Cape, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and the National Department of Agriculture to host an Agroecology Awareness Day on 26 February 2026 at Phawu Agri-Park in Mazikhanye Location near Willowvale.

The event promotes the National Agroecology Framework for South Africa, which guides the country toward a more sustainable, climate resilient and inclusive food system. By bringing together farmers, youth and community members, the initiative strengthens grassroots participation in the national transition to agroecology.

More than 200 participants are expected to attend. The programme will feature live agroecology demonstrations, practical training on sustainable and resilient farming systems, soil health and biodiversity practices, seed sharing, exhibitor information stalls and farmer to farmer knowledge exchange. Participants will engage in hands on learning and networking opportunities designed to strengthen local food production and climate resilience.

Agroecology extends beyond agricultural production. It restores dignity to farmers, protects ecosystems and contributes to resilient rural economies.

“As Founder of Phawu Agripak and Chairperson of the South African Organic Sector Organisation, I am pleased to see this platform promoting the National Agroecology Framework,” said Bakhusele Mathupha. “Agroecology is about restoring balance between people, land and livelihoods. We encourage stakeholders and partners to support community led initiatives that advance the Framework on the ground.”

This partnership opens the opportunity for civil society and government collaboration in strengthening sustainable agriculture, food security and rural development in the Eastern Cape.