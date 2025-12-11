Imagine waking up to deafening silence of taps without water, a silence that’s unsettling and deeply frustrating. No hum of the geyser, no splash from the kitchen tap, no gurgle from the garden hose. Just dry pipes and a long wait. For thousands of South Africans, this isn’t hypothetical, it’s happening right now.

From Johannesburg’s strained reservoirs to Cape Town’s dry summers, water scarcity is no longer a distant threat. It’s a daily reality. And while the festive season brings joy and togetherness, it also brings a surge in household water usage, often without us noticing.

To help South Africans stay water-wise, FNB’s Sustainability and ESG solutions team is stepping in with simple advice and smart solutions for a sustainable holiday period.

“Think of your home’s water supply as a straw in a shared bucket,” says Fadilla Windvogel, Solution Strategist at FNB. “Each sip draws from a limited source. If everyone drinks without pause, the bucket runs dry, and unlike a magic well, it doesn’t refill instantly. Water is a finite resource and using it mindfully ensures there’s enough to go around. By giving it time to replenish, we preserve both comfort and long-term resilience in our water supply.”

Why the urgency?

The average South African uses about 237 litres of water per day, nearly 40% higher than the global average of 173 litres.

In provinces like Gauteng and the Western Cape, population growth and climate variability are already outpacing water supply. At the same time, national forecasts warn of a 17% shortfall by 2030 if consumption patterns remain unchanged.

To put that into perspective, a 17% shortfall would be like having water for only six days a week instead of seven, or every sixth tap in your neighborhood running dry. It’s the equivalent of filling your bathtub and finding it 17 litres short, not enough to bathe properly. This kind of scarcity could lead to stricter water restrictions, economic strain on agriculture and industry, compromised hygiene, and rising social tensions over access to this vital resource.

During the festive season, water use often doubles due to extra cooking, cleaning, and entertaining. That’s why it’s important to take proactive steps, not just to manage consumption over the holidays, but to build long-term water resilience for everyone. Excessive household use doesn’t just inflate your water bill, it also accelerates reservoir depletion, increases the risk of short-term outages, and places immense strain on municipal infrastructure.

When too many homes draw heavily from the system at once, entire communities, especially those in high-density urban areas, can experience low pressure, dry taps, and delayed recovery times.

Conserving water at home helps stabilise supply for your neighbourhood, your city, and the country at large.

Four festive-season water saving tips

Be ‘party’-smart at the tap: Rinse glasses in a basin rather than under running water, and reuse melted ice for watering plants. Set a “tap-timeout” policy: Schedule water-heavy chores like laundry or dishwashing during off-peak hours to ease pressure on municipal systems. Reuse grey-water wisely: Water from rinsing vegetables or hand-washing clothes can be repurposed for outdoor cleaning or irrigation. Make your backup supply count: Before the holidays, check that your water tank and pump system are working properly, especially with municipal outages becoming more frequent.

Capturing rainwater during off-peak hours is a smart way to reduce reliance on municipal supply, perfect for flushing toilets, watering gardens, or cleaning outdoor areas. If you’re considering installing a tank, FNB Connect offers read-to-install products with flexible 36-month payment plans through its Home Solutions platform. That means you can tap into natural rainfall, spread the cost over time, and ease pressure on local water systems, especially during droughts and peak demand. It’s a practical investment in your home’s resilience, and a meaningful step toward a more water-secure community.

Water wisdom woven into our culture

In South Africa, festive gatherings are about more than food, they’re about connection. By viewing water as a shared resource for which there is no alternative, families can make small cultural shifts that ripple into national impact. “Water security isn’t someone else’s problem,” Windvogel concludes. “It starts at home, in how we cook, clean, and care for one another. Now is the perfect time to reflect and reset.”

So, this December, celebrate abundance, but let’s make sure that includes the water we all depend on.