NAMPO Cape 2025, taking place from 10-13 September in Bredasdorp, is a pivotal event where agricultural innovation integrates seamlessly with practical applications. Under the theme “Smart Technology for Efficient Resource Management”, the expo will present a forward-looking showcase of systems and solutions designed to increase productivity, minimise waste, and strengthen long-term farm resilience.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore pioneering technologies that reflect the shift toward efficiency, sustainability, and data-driven decision-making in agriculture. Highlights include:

Smart Irrigation Systems: Real-time monitoring enables precise water usage across diverse crops:

Irrigator Products: Wireless irrigation solutions with VSD pumps and solar-powered radio technology

Agrico: Terrain-adaptive pivot systems equipped with web-based control

Mottech: AI-enabled irrigation autopilot and IoT-based recommendations

Renewable Energy: Sustainable energy platforms that reduce reliance on traditional sources and lower operational costs:

Agri Solsec: Solar-powered smart surveillance with real-time motion alerts

2Zero50: Modular solar energy units with integrated batteries and data management

Livestock Management: Innovative health and behaviour tracking for improved feed efficiency and pasture use:

Kokama: Modular feed delivery systems and bale-handling equipment

Hexagon Industries: Recycled plastic livestock tools requiring minimal maintenance

Kraal.farm: GPS ear-tagging combined with predictive analytics

Precision Agriculture: GPS-guided steering and precision application systems:

Crosscape: GPS-guided steering and precision application systems

Tubestone / BKT: VF/IF radial tyres designed to protect soil structure

Telematics & Equipment Oversight: Digital monitoring for remote supervision of farm machinery and operations:

Donkerhoek Data: Comprehensive farm management software for fuel, labour, and resource tracking

Sensoru: Integrated dashboards for tank-level and weather sensor data

Pellenc South Africa: Fleet telematics and electric carriers for viticulture​​​​​​​

Match MX: AI-driven grain pricing and route optimisation platform

Automation & Seed Grading: Low-energy, efficient systems for streamlined input preparation:

Agrotech SA: Gravity-based seed separator for shape-specific grading

Biotechnology: Advanced seed treatments to boost germination and disease resistance:

Syngenta: Demonstrations of CELEST® Top for improved root health and Fusarium control

IoT Mobility & Diagnostics: Smart sensors delivering actionable insights for better agricultural decisions:

Bosch SA: Internet of Things solutions and diagnostics for agri-transport and after-sales support

These are just a few of the exhibitors that will be on display at NAMPO Cape 2025, with many more innovations to discover. As Southern Africa’s agricultural sector navigates climate challenges, workforce shortages, and rising input costs, exhibitors are ready to deliver impactful solutions tailored to the region’s evolving needs.

Experience Smart Technology Firsthand at NAMPO Cape 2025

NAMPO Cape 2025 is an unmissable platform for efficiency-focused farming technologies. We invite all stakeholders to join us in Bredasdorp to see first-hand how smart technology is transforming agriculture today.

📍 More information: www.nampocape.co.za

Tickets available online at www.ticketpros.co.za,

R100 per adult (online)

R110 per adult (at the gate)

R50 per child (at the gate)

Free entry for preschool children

🕗 Expo hours:

10 – 12 September: 8am to 5pm

13 September: 8am to 2pm

🏡 Accommodation Information:

Cape Agulhas Tourism Office: 028 424 2584 / 082 896 2225 or visit www.overberg-info.co.za

Tented accommodation at Bredasdorp Park: admin@antoinetteevents.co.za