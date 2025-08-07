This Women’s Month, Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and Two-a-Day proudly celebrate Amoré Viljoen (34), a trailblazing female producer managing Lakeview Farm – a 100% black-owned apple and pear farm – with vision, grit, and a deep love for the land.

Nestled just outside Villiersdorp in the EGVV (Elgin, Grabouw, Villiersdorp, and Vyeboom) region, Lakeview Farm is owned by the Lakeview Trust, comprising 71 beneficiaries. Through a management agreement with Two-a-Day, Amoré oversees day-to-day operations on behalf of the trust, ensuring the orchards reach their full potential while securing sustainable income for the community.

“Lakeview is not a token BEE farm – it’s a fully functional commercial farming unit,” says Amoré. “Our goal is to maximise productivity, improve orchard quality, and build long-term sustainability.”

Rebuilding and innovating

When Amoré took the reins in December 2020, many of Lakeview’s orchards were old and underperforming – over half were more than 30 years old and struggled to cover their production costs.

“You are fighting to get production from these old trees and dated trellising systems. It is challenging to apply modern ideas to these old-fashioned orchards. However, our yields and quality are not bad, given the orchards and varieties.”

She immediately implemented renewal strategies, from removing unviable blocks and introducing innovative pruning techniques, to replanting with high-value cultivars like RDS (Joya), Rosemarie Select, and Forelle on modern high-density systems. Funding through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP) has accelerated the transformation. Amoré’s attention to proper irrigation scheduling and regular fertiliser application has also paid off.

“I believe land is just a medium – with the right management, even soil once thought unplantable can produce exceptional fruit,” she explains. “Since 2020, we’ve planted new orchards using stronger rootstocks and tighter row spacing to increase yield per hectare.”

Currently, Lakeview spans 63 hectares, of which 64% is planted to apples and 36% to pears. Once the replanting programme is complete, 33 hectares will be under production, with all fruit marketed globally through Tru-Cape.

Overcoming challenges, harnessing advantages

Farming on a north-facing slope brings heat stress and lower rainfall, but Amoré sees advantages: “When our pest control and orchard practices are in place, the southeast weather in summer actually enhances the colour development of bi-colour varieties.”

Villiersdorp’s hot summer days and cold nights make it suitable for bi-colour varieties.

“Because the area doesn’t have high rainfall (compared to Grabouw and Vyeboom), disease pressure is lower, meaning we are ideal for varieties like Golden Delicious and Packham’s Triumph.”

Amoré’s belief in soil health drives much of her success. “What happens above ground is a reflection of what’s going on below. Healthy soil equals healthy trees – and ultimately, healthy, market-ready fruit.”

A journey to leadership in agriculture

Raised in the Eastern Cape farming town of Middelburg, Amoré originally dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. Instead, she studied mixed agriculture at Grootfontein, specialising in Boer goats, and later gained technical expertise in the citrus industry before moving into pome fruit.

“Someone I respect once told me that if an opportunity comes, you must already be standing at the bus stop – ready to get on,” she laughs. “When Two-a-Day approached me (after gaining five years of experience in the pome industry) to manage Lakeview, I saw it as a chance to grow, not just as a production manager but as someone making the full range of decisions – financial, strategic, and operational.”

Her leadership style combines discipline with empathy. “This is no longer just farming – it’s business management. It’s about leading people, making smart financial decisions, and staying focused on the bigger picture, no matter the daily challenges.”

As an animal-loving person (she has two horses, three dogs, and a cat), Amoré jokes that she understands how one can love a sheep, goat, or a horse, but not an apple tree.

“It is my personality to nurture, to care, and be loving, and it seems I’ve learned to love an apple tree!”

She thrives in the high-pressure environment that the pome fruit industry offers.

“It is my passion that makes me a good producer; to me, this is not only a job, but the farm is my home.”

Breaking barriers for women in agriculture

As a woman in a male-dominated field, Amoré refuses to let stereotypes define her. “You don’t have to prove you can do everything a man can – farming is about managing resources, people, and systems. Mutual respect is key.”

She believes women bring unique strengths: “We’re often more detail-oriented and observant, which is invaluable in farming. But I also have a strong personality – I set high standards, and my team knows we don’t compromise on quality.”

Her advice to young women in agriculture: “Stay focused on your goals, even in difficult times, and make sure you reach those goals. Don’t let challenges cloud your vision. Work hard, learn from those with experience, and never be afraid to innovate. Always prioritise what is important.”

Results and recognition

This year, Lakeview’s BigBucks Gala orchard achieved the number one ranking among all BigBucks Gala orchards within the Two-a-Day group for production performance, income per hectare, and pack-out percentage of class 1 fruit – a testament to Amoré’s leadership and persistence.

“I’m incredibly proud of this milestone,” she says. “It shows what’s possible when you combine technical excellence with passion and determination.”

As the industry continues to evolve, Amoré sees South Africa’s apple and pear sector as strong and innovative. “We’ve come through tough years, but growers are resilient, always finding ways to adapt and improve. There’s so much potential ahead.”

She is particularly excited about the prospects that new varieties and selections bring.

“We don’t stay behind, and I think producers abroad can learn a lot from us.”

This Women’s Month, Amoré’s story stands as an inspiring example of how determination, innovation, and leadership can transform not only a farm but an entire community.

