Building a future for South Africa’s next generation of farmers

Louis Strydom, Sales & Marketing Director from Omnia Agriculture explores how collaborative action can unlock growth opportunities for young farmers

The future of agriculture relies heavily on nurturing the next generation of young, ambitious talent who are rooted in local soil. However, this growth needs to be bolstered by the right type of support to ensure a positive outlook for the industry. The truth is the age range of farmers isn’t as young as we would think. AgriSA estimates the average age of a South African farmer to be around 57, while the latest Census of Commercial Agriculture puts the age at just over 50. Alarmingly, a hefty 65% of commercial farm managers were found to be between 45 and 65 years old.

Across the country, a generation of young farmers, many of whom are small-scale, is proving that agriculture can be innovative, sustainable, and a driver of inclusive economic growth. These are not traditional subsistence farmers; they are tech-savvy entrepreneurs using data, innovation and regenerative practices to feed communities and rebuild rural economies.

Barriers to a fruitful future

The barriers that they face, however, are well documented. We have rising input costs, grid instability, limited access to land, constrained market access, and a lack of finance – all of which are squeezing margins and blocking growth. For young farmers to thrive, they need a seat at the agricultural table. Yet, modern food value chains are often built around scale and consistency, making it difficult for smallholders to plug in.

In South Africa, agricultural value chains have undergone significant modernisation over the past few decades. It’s a great pity that smallholder farmers continue to face structural barriers to market access. Research suggests value-chain participants remain open to engaging with smallholders, provided the risks are mitigated through strong cooperative leadership and reliable extension services.

If the industry acts now, we have the opportunity to cultivate a generation of talent that could help build and sustain the food systems of the future. Unlocking this growth will need to start with equity. This entails equitable access to inputs, finance, knowledge, and markets. It involves collaboration across the value chain to foster an enabling environment in which young farmers can thrive on commercial terms.

The economic opportunity of growing the future generation

Through our Nutriology model we are working with all farmers to improve soil health, boost yields, and increase profitability. We don’t do it for a single season, we do it sustainably. We know that with the right tools, data, and know-how, young farmers can be every bit as productive and resilient as their large-scale counterparts.

Financial institutions have a critical role to play here by designing accessible lending models that reflect the realities of small-scale farming. This includes lower collateral requirements, blended finance, and insurance products tailored for climate risk. We need policymakers to ensure our infrastructure particularly in the rural areas connects farmers to markets reliably and affordably.

As input producers, we need to continue innovating and offering value beyond the products. It’s agronomic support, training, and soil diagnostics that truly help farmers grow – especially our young farmers.

Importantly, we must recognise this is not a “development” issue; it’s an economic opportunity. Agriculture has one of the highest employment multipliers in South Africa. If we enable growth among young, small-scale producers, we’re not just building food security; we’re building businesses, economies, and futures. The next generation of South African farmers can’t wait around for change – they should already be driving it. We just need to remove the barriers that stand in their way.