Europe’s leading brand-driven citrus company Bollo Natural Fruit (BNF) and South African based ClemenGold International, the house of brands for such giants as ClemenGold® and Sweet C®, have announced a strategic partnership that reshapes how premium mandarins are supplied to European retailers.

The alliance brings together two powerful, complementary producers: Bollo’s strong Northern Hemisphere production base and deep integration with Europe’s top retailers, and ClemenGold’s extensive South African grower network and global citrus expertise. Together, the partners will offer retailers a seamless, 12-month supply of premium mandarins, backed by direct grower relationships, consistent quality and full supply chain transparency.

Scale, reach and commitment

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to simplifying the supply chain.

Antonio Alarcon Alzugaray, Bollo Natural Fruit CEO says: “The traditional supply chain adds costs and commissions at each link without providing any added value to the consumer. Each intermediary increases the final price, which reduces competitiveness compared to more direct models. This partnership allows us to offer retailers a smarter, more efficient alternative – one that is closer to the grower and closer to the consumer.”

BNF is one of Europe’s leading producers, exporters and importers of fruit, and will play a leading role in strengthening citrus programmes across key European retail markets. In both cases, the companies employ leading growing and packing techniques, have access to superiour varieties and control of the entire supply chain. Their respective brands, Bollo and ClemenGold, deliver on their quality promise, making them some of the most respected and recognised fruit brands in the world.

ClemenGold International brings a strong Southern Hemisphere foundation to the partnership, backed by an extensive ecosystem of growers across South Africa’s main citrus production regions. Own and partnering farms spread across Limpopo, Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape deliver quality harvests for an extended production season supply fruit from April to October. Furthermore, ClemenGold International’s platform is fully compliant in terms of some of the world’s most stringent accreditations as requested by major retailers worldwide.

Nico van Schalkwyk, ClemenGold Int. CEO comments: “ClemenGold International has vast experience and success in global fruit supply and branding, supported by farms and packhouses that are able to deliver citrus of the highest quality – consistently. This is not just about combining volumes though. It’s about unifying two citrus leaders around a shared purpose – to deliver a consistently better, more reliable and more sustainable mandarin programme for global retail at sustainable grower returns.”

Complementary, not competitive

The partnership is built on collaboration rather than competition. Bollo and ClemenGold will continue strengthening existing retail and grower relationships through counter seasonal supply, while creating new opportunities through shared scale, coordinated branding and aligned quality standards. This solution driven partnership will also leverage their combined marketing teams to strengthen brand presence and customer engagement and enable retail to reach their longterm growth objectives.

For retailers, the result is clear:

Premium mandarins throughout the year

Consistent quality and supply continuity

Direct access to two major counter season producer groups

Reduced complexity and greater transparency

A strong ESG-aligned sourcing model where corporate social investment and sustainability is central to the way of doing business. ClemenGold’s extensive CSI initiatives in rural South Africa is spearheaded by the ClemenGold Foundation (www.clemengoldfoundation.com).

For more information about the partners: www.bollonaturalfruit.com and https://fruitalyst.com/.