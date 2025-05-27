The Bobcat T76 compact track loader has been chosen as the ideal solution for harvesting operations in the vast fields of Euroverde Società Agricola Srl, a leading company in the processing and preservation of fruit and vegetables in Italy. Thanks to its excellent performance and robustness, the T76 has proved to be perfect for meeting the challenges of an intense and complex work environment, thus contributing to the success of the company’s daily operations.

Euroverde, based in Azzano Mella (Brescia), is today one of the major national players in the agri-food sector. Well established in the fruit and vegetable market, in the 1990s the company embraced the production of IV range (washed and packaged vegetables ready for consumption), and then extended its activity to the V range, with the preparation of fresh ready meals such as soups and minestrone, marketed under the Bontà di Stagione brand.

The company mainly grows sugar loaf and red radicchio, alongside pumpkins, courgettes, Savoy cabbages, white cabbages, black cabbages, curly cabbages and escarole, as well as producing valerian in greenhouses. Euroverde supplies the entire national territory, including the islands, and also exports its products to Switzerland and Croatia, thus consolidating its presence in both the national and international markets.

With a staff of 300 employees and a 20,000 m2 production plant, the company operates on three main sites in the province of Brescia: Azzano Mella (IV range and soups, administrative headquarters), Mairano (packaging) and Longhena (warehouse and cold storage). The affiliated farms, distributed between Azzano Mella and Cizzago, extend over a total area of ​​200 hectares.

Bobcat T76 Track loader: a Robust Vehicle for Impeccable Harvesting

To improve harvesting efficiency, Euroverde chose to equip itself with the Bobcat T76 track loader, purchased a year ago. This vehicle has proven essential in recovering crates full of vegetables, operating in often difficult ground conditions.

“We are extremely satisfied with the Bobcat T76,” says Daniele Tosoni, head of the agricultural department at Euroverde. “In recent years, adverse weather conditions have often made the ground impassable, slowing down work. We needed a powerful vehicle, capable of operating 12 months a year, on any type of surface and in any weather conditions, which at the same time guarantees the protection of the soil.”

At Euroverde, vegetable harvesting is done using facilitating belts that fill the baskets. At this point, the Bobcat T76 loader intervenes to pick up the baskets from the ground and load them onto trucks or trailers destined for storage in cold storage or immediate processing. Since trucks cannot enter the fields, the Bobcat T76 is the only vehicle capable of ensuring a constant and efficient workflow.

“The Bobcat loader works tirelessly, covering long distances in our fields, which can be up to 400-500 metres long,” continues Tosoni. “The T76 has become our workhorse, speeding up work and improving operability in all weather conditions.”

Strategic Choice: Efficiency and Resistance

The decision to rely on the Bobcat T76 was made after careful evaluation of several competing models. “We tested several track loaders, but the Bobcat proved to be the most suitable for our needs,” Tosoni emphasizes. “In addition to its robustness, we were convinced by the visibility in the cab, the comfort and above all the option of the fixed undercarriage. In an agricultural context characterised by muddy and uneven terrain, the floating undercarriage could have created problems of premature wear. The T76 works on average 10-11 hours a day. In fact, harvesting begins at 5:30 am in the morning and continues until 5:00 p.m. We needed a resistant and reliable vehicle.”

In addition to being a fundamental ally in harvesting operations, the Bobcat T76 track loader also plays a crucial role in the delicate phases of sowing. In fact, it is used to collect sand and load the sandblaster, which allows a layer of sand to be distributed uniformly and precisely on the soil cultivated with valerian in the greenhouse.

Not just harvesting and sowing: the T76 also takes care of the maintenance of the paths and surrounding areas, levelling the holes and restoring the perfect usability of the land. With its power and versatility, the machine is able to tackle a variety of tasks, helping to maintain Euroverde’s operational efficiency, confirming itself as an essential investment for a company that focuses on quality in every operation.

Reliability Guaranteed by Zanon & Ormac

The Bobcat T76 loader was supplied by Zanon & Ormac, exclusive Bobcat dealer since June 2023 for Trentino Alto Adige and the Lombardy provinces of Brescia and Bergamo. With over 60 years of experience in the sector, Zanon & Ormac has built solid relationships in the construction, agriculture and recycling markets.

The strength of Zanon & Ormac lies in a service organisation capable of offering an after-sales service of the utmost care and efficiency.

Zanon & Ormac operates through five locations. Bolzano, Trento and Bergamo host maintenance and repair workshops, showrooms, spare parts warehouses, offices and training rooms. The historic headquarters in Torbole Casaglia (BS) is dedicated to the workshop side of the business, while the administrative headquarters are located in Rodengo Saiano (BS).

To guarantee an after-sales service of the utmost care and efficiency, Zanon & Ormac also has mobile workshops that offer qualified and specialised assistance directly on site.

Attilio Zanon, who has followed every phase of the negotiation with great attention, comments with satisfaction: “In less than a year, the machine has already accumulated 900 hours of work. This data highlights the intensity and constant operability with which it was used, a factor that we could not underestimate. Knowing the challenges and demands of the sector, we promptly recommended a warranty extension to 4 years and 6000 hours so that our customer can work with maximum peace of mind and without worries. Our priority is to ensure that each machine can provide excellent performance for a long time, even under the heaviest loads.”

This proactive approach not only demonstrates the care that Zanon & Ormac reserves for its customers, but also strengthens trust in the after-sales service, helping to build long-lasting relationships.

Daniele Tosoni concludes with a thank you: “I want to express my deep gratitude to Attilio and the entire Zanon team for their impeccable professionalism and the incredible attention they have given us. Their expertise and support have been crucial to our work. Collaborating with reliable and high-level suppliers like them is a fundamental element for the success of our company. It is thanks to partnerships like this that we can continue to grow and pursue our goals.”

