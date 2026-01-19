Beta Bugs Ltd, a developer of premium Black Soldier Fly (BSF) genetics, today announced the appointment of Dr Alan Tinch as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2026.

Dr Tinch’s appointment follows Beta Bugs’ strategic decision in 2025 to focus exclusively on BSF genetics, moving away from pilot-scale manufacturing operations. This pivot reflects the company’s assessment of competitive dynamics in the UK BSF market and positions Beta Bugs to capitalise on its core strength: developing superior genetic strains for the rapidly growing global insect protein industry.

Dr Tinch brings over 35 years of experience in farm animal and aquaculture genetics and breeding to the role. His expertise in developing and applying new genetic technology and comprehensive understanding of product development and commercialisation in a variety of farmed animals for international breeding companies make him ideally suited to lead Beta Bugs’ genetics-focused strategy. Dr Tinch has been working closely with Beta Bugs since late 2025, when he led a comprehensive audit of the company’s genetics programme alongside the Science Advisory Board.

“The global BSF industry is scaling rapidly, and demand for genetics that deliver reliable and superior performance is accelerating,” said Dr Tinch. “Beta Bugs has established strong foundational work in BSF genetics, and I’m excited to lead the team as we demonstrate significant improvements in valuable traits and build sustainable trading partnerships with BSF producers worldwide.”

Under the new strategy, Beta Bugs is focusing its resources on developing and validating high-performance BSF strains through rigorous internal and external testing. Independent trials of the company’s strains are underway to demonstrate the genetic potential and resilience of the Beta Bugs products.

Chris Richards, Chair of Beta Bugs Ltd, commented: “Alan’s scientific rigour, commercial acumen, and sector expertise position him perfectly to lead Beta Bugs through this next phase. The Board has complete confidence in his ability to establish Beta Bugs as a leading genetics provider to the global BSF industry.”