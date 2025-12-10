Bakery technologies to take the spotlight at IDMA Istanbul 2026

The global grain and bakery industry will once again come together at IDMA Istanbul 2026. The latest technologies shaping the grain, feed, pulses and bakery industries will meet in Istanbul, where every key theme of transformation—from automation and sustainable production to food safety and digitalization—will take center stage. IDMA Istanbul 2026 is preparing to welcome more than 300 exhibitors and over 10,000 professionals from 100+ countries.

This time, one of the fair’s focal points will be the rapidly growing global bakery industry. Covering a wide range of products—from bread and biscuits to pasta—this segment represents a strategic expansion of IDMA 2026, as the natural continuation of grain processing technologies.

Flexibility, Automation and Healthy Product Trends in Bakery

In the post-pandemic era, changing consumption habits, the growing demand for healthy and functional products, the need for energy efficiency, and rising labor costs are deeply transforming the bakery industry. Globally, the industrial bakery sector has reached an economic volume of USD 600 billion as of 2025, and it is projected to exceed USD 780 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%.

Key Drivers of This Growth Automation and robotic solutions:

Digitalization in bakery lines has become the key factor that enhances production flexibility while ensuring consistent quality standards.

Energy efficiency: New-generation oven systems that optimize electricity and gas consumption provide significant advantages in terms of both cost and sustainability.

Healthy products and clean-label trend: Global demand for whole grain, gluten-free and additive-free products continues to rise, encouraging innovation in dough preparation, fermentation and baking technologies.

Frozen and par-baked product systems: Solutions that simplify standardization—especially for hotels, catering services and retail chains—are among the fastest-growing subsegments.

IDMA Istanbul 2026 will bring together industrial producers, equipment suppliers, system integrators, and investors — including leading companies in the field of bakery technologies — highlighting the ongoing transformation across the sector.

Data Points to the Rise of Bakery

In Africa, flour and bakery product consumption has increased by 12% over the past five years, driven particularly by the rapid growth of packaged bread and biscuit production.

In Southeast Asia, the transition from rice-based to wheat-based diets is reshaping food markets, with the region’s bakery sector growing by 6% annually.

In Europe and the Middle East, rising energy costs are pushing producers toward low-consumption, modular systems.

Türkiye maintained its global leadership in flour exports in 2024 with 3 million tons, while also emerging as a key global hub for bakery machinery manufacturing. The Turkish machinery industry strengthened its global position with USD 3.7 billion in exports in 2024.

These data clearly show that bakery is no longer just a branch of food production—it has evolved into an independent field of technology and innovation.

IDMA 2026: The New Global Stage for the Bakery

The bakery technologies segment will be one of the most dynamic areas of the 2026 exhibition. From production lines and dough preparation systems to baking technologies and packaging solutions, the entire process chain will be showcased under one roof. Participants will find an ideal environment for new investments and technological partnerships. The fair will also host, smart oven systems and process control software, energy-saving equipment and heat recovery solutions, the latest innovations in dough kneading and shaping Technologies and sustainable packaging and distribution solutions.

The Future of Food Takes Shape on the IDMA Platform

Commenting on the upcoming event, Muhammet Ali Kalkan, CEO of HAGE Exhibition Group, stated: “IDMA has never been just a trade fair. It is now a global hub where the future of not only the grain industry but the entire food processing sector is discussed. As we prepare for 2026, our focus is to build a platform that unites innovation, education and international collaboration. The inclusion of bakery technologies this year reflects the sector’s rapid rise as a strategic component of the global food chain. We aim to bring together the futures of both milling and baking on the same platform. The industry is transforming faster than ever before. Digitalization, sustainability and food security are no longer abstract concepts—they are urgent priorities. IDMA aims to gather the right actors to collectively shape a sustainable future for the grain and food processing industries.”

Why Istanbul ?

Thanks to its unique position bridging East and West, Istanbul provides direct access to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. To the north lie Russia and Ukraine, key players in global grain exports, while to the south are Iraq, Syria and Egypt, major importers with strategic market potential. Combined with Türkiye’s strong milling infrastructure and advanced logistics networks, this geographic advantage makes IDMA a one-of-a-kind meeting point for stakeholders seeking to expand their global reach