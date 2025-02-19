At Macfrut 2025 a showcase for variety innovation in fruit growing

The Plant Nursery Area, an exhibition of innovations in the plant nursery industry, will host four workshops on the new frontiers in genetic improvement at the 42nd edition of Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, to be held in Rimini next May

The ‘Varieties International Project’ (VIP) is a series of focus sessions on genetic improvement and new varieties in modern fruit growing and will include four workshops with top experts in the field of breeding, as well as leading global companies specialising in genetics and variety development. The workshops will take place at Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May, as part of the Plant Nursery Area, the exhibition of innovations in the plant nursery industry.

The first two days of the trade fair will feature a total of four events. Apple and pear tree varieties will be discussed on Tuesday 6 May, with Actinidia in the afternoon. On Wednesday 7 May, the focus will be on new stone fruit and citrus varieties.

‘It is a unique opportunity to learn about the results of the world’s most important fruit and citrus breeding projects,’ explains Stefano Lugli, coordinator of the Plant Nursery Area at Macfrut 2025, ‘and a great opportunity to talk directly to those who are creating and developing these innovations: breeders, publishers, management consortia and plant nurseries.’

Breeding today is all about commitment, creativity, strategic planning and the sharing of roles and expertise across sectors to achieve a common goal, which is to create innovative and fully sustainable products across the industry in order to meet the current needs of producers, markets and consumers.

‘Creating new fruit varieties and turning them into a profitable business,’ adds Lugli, ‘requires combining scientific expertise in genetics and genomics with business skills and market insight, strategic cross-industry partnerships and the development of effective branding and marketing strategies. Only by following this approach, in addition to investing in innovative breeding programmes, conducting in-depth market research, securing intellectual property rights and developing effective branding policies, establishing strong partnerships and pursuing continuous innovation can we develop authentic new fruit varieties that meet consumer needs and stand out in the market.’

As objectives change, new technologies are providing breeders with more precise and effective tools to help them achieve these new goals.

‘Over the past few years,’ concludes Lugli, ‘fruit breeding has largely shifted from focusing on its traditional objectives to focusing on new ones. The development and selection of genetic innovations, including new varieties and rootstocks, is now more sensitive to critical issues such as environmental and cultural sustainability, adaptation to climate change and resistance to major pests. Recent advances in biotechnology, through genetic and molecular approaches, have enabled these priorities to be achieved more quickly and at a lower cost than was possible until recently.’

The VIP – Varieties International Project is organised by Macfrut and sponsored by SOI (Italian Society for Horticultural Science), CIVI Italia (Interprofessional Centre for Nursery Activities) and EUFRIN (European Fruit Research Institutes Network).

Please find attached the preliminary program of the four workshops.

Admission to the workshops is limited and registration is required, tickets need to be pre-booked and are subject to availability.

https://www.macfrut.com/en/c/129/plant_nursery_area