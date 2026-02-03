Applications open for AYuTe Challenge Rwanda 2026 with higher prizes for young innovators

Young innovators across Rwanda are being called upon to submit their applications for the 2026 AYuTe Africa Challenge Rwanda, a flagship agritech innovation competition that offers substantially increased prize money and tailored support to youth-led ventures addressing agricultural challenges.

Organised by Heifer International Rwanda, the AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth and Technology) Challenge is designed to stimulate innovative, technology-enabled solutions that strengthen the agricultural sector, particularly for smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Rwanda’s economy.

The competition is part of the broader AYuTe Africa initiative, a continent-wide effort to catalyse youth-driven agritech enterprises.

In its 2026 edition, the Challenge raises the total cash prize to RWF 65 million, up from the RWF 50 million offered in the 2025 cycle, signaling greater investment in youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

Alongside the financial awards, participating teams will benefit from mentorship, business development support, and networking opportunities aimed at helping them refine and scale their solutions.

Who can apply?

The competition is open to Rwandan citizens aged 18 to 35 whose startups or innovative projects use technology to solve key challenges in agriculture.

Eligible solutions may focus on areas such as improving productivity, increasing income for smallholder farmers, reducing labour-intensive operations, enhancing access to information, or strengthening agricultural resilience.

Applicants must be based in Rwanda and demonstrate scalable, impact-driven solutions.

According to organisers, the Challenge looks for ventures that go beyond conceptual ideas to offer practical, technology-oriented tools or models that can directly improve smallholder farming systems.

How to apply and deadline

Interested innovators can submit their proposals via an online application form available at the designated survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AyuTe-Rwanda-Challenge-2026.

The application window is currently open and will close on 27 February 2026, giving prospective entrants several weeks to prepare and submit their entries.

Building on past success

The 2026 Challenge builds on successes from previous years, where winners leveraged the prize funds and support to expand operations, increase production capacities, and create numerous jobs, particularly for youth and women.

Organisers say these success stories demonstrate the transformative potential of targeted investment and innovation in Rwanda’s agriculture space.

“It is critical to foster youth-led agritech innovations, and the increase in the prize pool reflects our growing confidence in the sector’s potential to drive economic development and strengthen food security,” said Verena Ruzibuka, Country Director of Heifer International Rwanda.

Innovators with bold, scalable solutions were encouraged to participate and contribute to Rwanda’s agricultural transformation.

AYuTe Africa challenge

Launched in 2023, the AYuTe Africa Challenge serves as a platform for young agripreneurs to showcase their innovations, access catalytic financing, and receive expert guidance to accelerate growth.

The initiative spans several African countries, offering significant cash grants and advisory support to ventures that demonstrate impactful solutions for smallholder farmers.

As the 2026 application cycle gets underway, Rwanda’s young innovators have a significant opportunity to turn their agritech ideas into thriving enterprises that can shape the future of agriculture in the country and beyond.