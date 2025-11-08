W170D+ Forage Power reinforces New Holland’s renewed Light Equipment focus

Key example of solutions built around agricultural operators’ specific needs

Latest FR Forage Cruiser models feature medal-winning ForageCam™, new maize headers, crop flow improvements

Two big developments to boost contractors’ silage handling capabilities will be showcased by New Holland at Agritechnica 2025: the W170D+ Forage Power, a new wheel loader specifically designed for clamping, and the new FR Forage Cruiser forage harvesters, featuring the award-winning ForageCam™, upgraded maize headers, and improved crop flow.

The new Forage Power is a direct evolution of the W170D and marks a turning point in New Holland’s Light Equipment strategy, which is increasingly focused on offering solutions built around the precise needs of agricultural operators.

“For silage contractors, standard wheel loaders often struggle with speed on steep slopes, fuel autonomy during long working days, and drive comfort during farm-to-farm travel,” says Gaston Le Chevalier, Business Operations New Holland Light Equipment Europe.

“The W170D+ Forage Power is built to address these challenges, with an operating weight of 16.4 tonnes, 1,300 Nm of engine torque, and 255 hp peak power. A 400-litre diesel tank ensures full-day fuel autonomy, while a top speed approaching 50 km/h — maintained via a fixed engine speed function — means efficient road travel. Additionally, its 4.54-metre hinge pin height maximizes its loading capabilities.

“It is a perfect complement to the New Holland forage harvesting product line, and represents a decisive step towards the creation of a fully interconnected range, with each machine contributing to optimized productivity, whether in the field or at the clamp.

“Other key benefits include excellent stability, highly-effective cooling, and exceptional comfort. This is a design specifically equipped with the agricultural features required by silage contractors and biomass plants.”

Tailor-made performance for agriculture

W170D Forage Power enhancements match silage contractors’ specific demands:

More Power: the 6.7-litre FPT engine provides over 1,300 Nm of torque at 1,300 rpm, offering 37% more torque and 30% more power compared to the standard W170D. Engine performance gets to the ground through a six-speed transmission with lock-up clutch active from first gear, a front axle with a 100% self-locking differential, and a limited slip rear axle to assist with traction on slippery surfaces.

Greater fuel autonomy: diesel capacity has been increased to 350 litres to ensure long workdays without refuelling stops, even in the most power-demanding conditions.

Engine speed control function: allows the throttle pedal to be released during routine travel, and with a 48 kph top speed, journeys can be completed swiftly and comfortably.

Superior stability: the engine acts as a natural counterweight, and with one of the longest wheelbases in its class, this helps the W170D Forage Power offer a high maximum payload that is of particular benefit to biogas plant operators.

Highly effective cooling: unique tried-and-tested Cooling Cube system with reversible fan blasts away dust and plant debris to ensure cleanliness and reliability.

Maximum comfort and visibility: ergonomic cab with adjustable pneumatic seat, 8″ touchscreen, and one-piece panoramic windscreen with full glazing from roof to floor for maximum forward visibility. Rear visibility is aided by a small engine compartment, electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors, and a 178° wide angle camera, and there is a powerful full LED lighting package. A rear obstacle detection radar device is optional.

Forage Cruiser Updates for 2026

The W170D+ Forage Power wheel loader is complemented by updated FR Forage Cruiser forage harvesters in New Holland’s 2026 offering for silage contractors. The five-models range (FR480 to FR920) has maximum power outputs from 476-911hp.

Winner of an Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver Medal, and available from September 2026, New Holland’s ForageCam™ option enables the FR Forage Cruiser models to maintain consistent feed quality while reducing operational costs. It uses a spout-mounted camera that continuously analyzes chopped corn/maize crop flow, monitoring the percentage of fully-processed kernels, with maximum levels desirable to ensure full digestion by livestock. This information is used to continuously and automatically adjust the kernel processor to achieve the desired forage quality, boost productivity, minimize fuel consumption, and reduce machine wear – a combination which contributes to a lower total cost of harvesting.

New Holland is also unveiling a major update to its Big Drum Pro maize headers, focusing on road safety and comfort. Available for maize season 2026, the new ComfortRide and ComfortProtect solutions provide automatic changeover between field and road modes from the operator’s seat, for optimum manoeuvrability, driving comfort and safety.

Further new features on 2026 FR Forage Cruiser models include a water injection system that works throughout the crop flow channel to further enhance efficiency in grass or other crops producing sticky residues. Individual field data layers can now be exported from New Holland FieldOps, ideal when for sharing with advisors. Additional functionality includes using satellite imagery to create field boundaries.