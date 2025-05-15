Agritechnica 2025: Awards for innovations and future concepts in agricultural machinery and technology

9 to 15 November 2025 in Hanover, Germany – Guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency” – DLG presents Agritechnica Innovation Award for innovations in agricultural machinery – DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner award honours visionary future concepts – Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice recognizes innovations in systems and components – www.agritechnica.com

(DLG). As part of the trade fairs, Agritechnica and Systems & Components, organizer DLG (German Agricultural Society) will present three awards for pioneering innovations and concepts in international agricultural technology: the Agritechnica Innovation Award in gold and silver; the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice; and the DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner award. Registrations open mid-May. The closing date for entries is July 18. All winners will be honoured at Agritechnica 2025, which will take place from November 9 to 15 at the exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany. This year, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery will be held under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency”.

This year, the DLG will once again host three award schemes for exhibiting companies that present pioneering innovations and concepts for international agricultural machinery and technology. The DLG Innovation Awards underline the potential of technical visions and innovations to reconcile productivity with resource conservation.

Agritechnica Innovation Award

DLG’s “Agritechnica Innovation Award” is one of the leading awards in the international agricultural machinery industry. The award recognizes innovations that fundamentally transform a product’s function, enable entirely new processes, or significantly enhance existing ones. The award thus underlines the importance of modern agricultural machinery for farming. All companies exhibiting at Agritechnica can enter innovations for the DLG innovation award. An independent jury selects the winners of the ‘Innovation Award Agritechnica’ in either gold or silver.

DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner

At Agritechnica, the DLG awards the “DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner” for pioneering agricultural technology concepts and visions for the future. Visionary agricultural technology plays a key role in ensuring the future of crop production around the world. However, not all ideas and concepts make it through to a finished product. Technical or legal conditions can sometimes limit their development to market maturity. Nevertheless, many of these concepts have the potential to provide inspiration and encourage farmers, fellow engineers and scientific players to think in new ways. The award underlines the relevance of this pioneering work in agricultural engineering for the future of agriculture in five to 10 years’ time.

Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice

With the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice, development engineers from the agricultural machinery and technology supplier sector present awards for innovative systems and components with new or significantly improved concepts that can make a significant contribution to the development and realization of products or new or improved processes.

The winners of the Agritechnica Innovation Award and the nominees for the DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner and the Systems & Components Trophy will be announced in late September.