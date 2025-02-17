Africa Food Prize 2025 Call for Nominations Now Open

US$100,000 Prize to be Awarded to Individuals and Institutions Driving Food Security and Sustainability

Nominations Seek for Innovations and Impact Across the African Food System

H.E. Jakaya Kikwete and Ms. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli Emphasize the Importance of Recognizing African Food Heroes

The Africa Food Prize (AFP) has announced the opening of nominations process for its 2025 award. This significant recognition celebrates exceptional individuals and institutions whose groundbreaking contributions are transforming the African food landscape, driving progress towards food security, and fostering sustainable agricultural development across the continent.

The AFP, a leading award for African agriculture, distinguishes outstanding achievements in various fields, from innovative farming practices and cutting-edge research to impactful policy advocacy and transformative agribusiness models. It also seeks to honor those who are not only achieving remarkable results but also inspiring others to take action.

“Each passing year, the Africa Food Prize shines a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and organizations who are dedicating their lives to building a more prosperous and food-secure Africa,” noted H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, Chair of the Africa Food Prize Committee. “As we open nominations for 2025, we are eager to discover the next generation of African food heroes whose ingenuity and resilience are shaping a brighter future for our continent.”

This year, the AFP is particularly interested in nominations demonstrating a commitment to four key areas: sustainable and resilient food systems – encompassing environmentally sound practices and climate change adaptation; inclusive agricultural growth – empowering smallholder farmers, women, and youth; technological innovation – applying science and technology to improve agricultural productivity and nutrition; and market access and agribusiness development – connecting farmers to markets and promoting value addition.

Speaking during the launch event, Ms. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, a member of the Africa Food Prize Committee highlighted, “The challenges facing our food systems are complex, but the solutions are within reach.” She noted, “The Africa Food Prize celebrates those who are daring to innovate, to challenge the status quo, and to build a more sustainable and equitable food future for all Africans. We encourage everyone to nominate the inspiring leaders they know, so that their impactful work can be recognized and amplified.”

The winner(s) of the Africa Food Prize will receive US$100,000. All nominations will be reviewed using the Africa Food Prize criteria that assesses a program’s contribution to poverty reduction and nutrition security as well as improvement of livelihoods through employment and job creation. Nominees will then be evaluated based on their demonstrated impact, sustainability, scalability, and potential to inspire positive change within their communities and beyond.

Last year, Tinotenda Mhiko, CEO of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) of Zimbabwe, was named the winner of the 2024 Africa Food Prize, for his groundbreaking leadership and innovation in advancing food security through strategic irrigation initiatives, which is revolutionizing Zimbabwe’s food systems. In 2023, the Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) was also honored with the prestigious award, recognizing their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand.