The globally trusted Mobil™ range of high-performance greases, available from AG Lubricants (African Group Lubricants), delivers industry-leading lubrication technology to diverse sectors across South Africa, from mining and heavy industry to manufacturing, food processing, and energy generation. These advanced formulations are designed to reduce friction, protect equipment, and enhance operational efficiency under even the most demanding conditions.

“Mobil™ greases are the result of world-class engineering,” says Johan Nell, Lubrication Engineer at AG Lubricants. “However, equally important is understanding the science behind them in terms of composition, how they perform, and why it matters to your equipment’s reliability and lifespan.”

Greases are not just thick oils. They are sophisticated blends of base oils, thickeners, and performance-enhancing additives. Typically, 80% to 90% of a grease is base oil, which plays the essential role of reducing friction and wear between moving parts.

The thickener, which makes up 10% to 15%, acts like a sponge, holding the oil in place while influencing the grease’s resistance to water, stability under high temperatures, and mechanical durability. The remaining 5% to 10% are additives, which deliver additional properties such as wear protection, oxidation stability, and corrosion resistance.

The Mobil™ grease range is built around carefully selected thickener types to suit different applications. Lithium complex greases, such as those in the Mobilgrease XHP Series, are widely used for their excellent all-round performance in extreme pressure and high-temperature conditions, making them ideal for transport, agricultural, and construction equipment.

Polyurea-based greases, like Mobil Polyrex EM, provide outstanding high-temperature stability and low noise characteristics, especially suitable for electric motor bearings, where performance and long service intervals are critical.

For environments where water, rust, and corrosion are key challenges, such as marine, mining, and pulp and paper applications, calcium sulphonate thickened greases, such as Mobilgrease XHP 681 Mine, offer superior protection and strong mechanical stability under severe conditions.

The full Mobil™ grease portfolio now available from AG Lubricants includes specialised solutions for virtually every industrial scenario. Mobilgear OGL 009, a heavy-duty open gear lubricant, excels in dusty, high-load applications like mining and cement production.

Mobilgrease XTC is formulated for high-speed coupling systems, resisting centrifugal separation and ensuring precise lubrication. Mobilgrease FM 222 meets NSF H1 food-grade requirements, offering reliable lubrication in hygienically sensitive environments.

For thermal extremes, Mobiltemp SHC 100 provides synthetic high-temperature performance ideal for steel plants, kilns, and electric motors. Mobiltac 375 NC protects open gears and slow-speed bearings exposed to shock loading and harsh conditions.

Mobilith SHC Series, with its advanced synthetic base oils and lithium complex thickener, delivers long-life lubrication in demanding applications like wind turbines and paper mills. Finally, Mobilux EP Series offers versatile, cost-effective performance for general industrial and chassis applications.

AG Lubricants complements these premium products with value-added services including condition monitoring, used grease analysis, and technical support. These services help clients monitor machine health, optimise lubrication schedules, and prevent unplanned downtime, contributing directly to lower maintenance costs and extended equipment life.

“Choosing the right grease is not just about performance, it is about total lifecycle value,” says Nell. “When paired with our technical expertise and on-site support, the Mobil™ range helps customers increase productivity, avoid costly failures, and extend the life of their critical assets.”

AG Lubricants offers tailored lubrication solutions to industries including mining, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, transport, and heavy manufacturing, delivering performance through precision and partnership.