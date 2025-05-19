A Landmark Celebration of Agriculture, Innovation and Purpose

The 57th NAMPO Harvest Day, proudly presented by Grain SA and held from 13 – 16 May 2025 at NAMPO Park, concluded on a high note last week, reaffirming its position as the Southern Africa’s largest and most influential grain-focused agricultural trade exhibition. With a record attendance of 87 191 visitors over four days and hosting more than 900 exhibitors, NAMPO 2025 once again proved to be the significant convergence point for the grain sector, the broader agri-value chain, and a critical engagement platform to explore solutions and discussions for the agricultural industry. Various exhibitors use the NAMPO Harvest Day as a platform to launch new products and innovations to the agricultural industry. With air traffic totalling 377 aeroplanes and 69 helicopters predominantly form the business sector, the sky above NAMPO was as busy as the ground below – a clear symbol of the reach, relevance, and reputation this event has built over decades.

“Despite the current harvesting pressures facing producers where wet conditions during harvest delayed harvest time, the show was a resounding success. The general mood among farmers was upbeat, and exhibitors have expressed satisfaction with the quality of business done. The strong presence of young people also reinforces that agriculture in South Africa has a future,” said Danie Minnaar, Chairperson of Grain SA’s Harvest Day Committee.

While visitor numbers are a key performance indicator, the business conducted during NAMPO is an even more important measure of success. “There’s no doubt that last week’s expo enabled meaningful business engagements across the value chain,” Dr Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd, said.

Strydom also noted the increased presence of mainstream media, in addition to the dedicated agricultural press, which helped broaden the narrative around the role and realities of the agricultural sector.

“NAMPO is not just Grain SA’s flagship event – it is proudly owned by our members – 7 670 commercial and 6 073 developing producers – and driven by Grain SA’s commitment to farmer profitability and food security. It’s a space for practical engagement, driven by the needs of producers,” said Richard Krige, Chairperson of Grain SA. “NAMPO’s purpose remains clear: it’s a neutral, apolitical platform that promotes knowledge sharing, innovation and critical dialogue to advance the entire sector – from soil to silo.”

The Real Business of Farming: Innovation, Insights, and Practical Engagement

NAMPO’s core strength remained visible in the thousands of conversations happening every hour – between farmers comparing cultivars, researchers explaining trial results, and service providers demonstrating innovations designed to improve yields and sustainability. “What makes NAMPO irreplaceable is the sound of producers debating harvester specs or swapping notes on input cost strategies. NAMPO is where producers discuss strategies to have access to the best seed technologies, where they inspect harvester models, and where solutions are sought for input cost hikes, infrastructure bottlenecks, and new technology,” said Dr Tobias Doyer, CEO of Grain SA, affirming that these conversations are the heartbeat of NAMPO.

The theme for this year, “Global Agriculture, Locally!”, resonated throughout NAMPO Park as global ag-tech met local grit. International exhibitors from the USA, UK, Turkey, Argentina, and Brazil together with numerous foreign visitors, joined South African innovators in bringing global agriculture local. Exhibitors and producers interacted across precision tech, machinery demos, and input innovations, livestock showcases and agronomy hubs, 4×4 tracks and family-friendly experiences, a dedicated women’s programme and vibrant market spaces, the Engen Tractor Museum, Grain SA Museum, and Boereplanne (Farmer Inventions) zones.

A Platform for Opportunity: Meaningful Discussions and Purposeful Commitments

NAMPO 2025 will undoubtedly be remembered not only for its commercial success, but also for the unprecedented political attention it received. Over the course of the week, the show was attended by a series of cabinet-level visitors, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, several ministers – among them John Steenhuisen (Agriculture) and Dean Macpherson (Public Works and Infrastructure) – as well as five provincial MECs and various other political party’s leadership. These visits, some formally arranged and others in a personal capacity, underscore renewed national interest in the agricultural sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the event in his personal capacity as a farmer to conduct business and engage with exhibitors on the latest agricultural technologies and innovation. However, the official government delegation, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, made headlines for a more strategic reason: a renewed national dialogue about agriculture’s central role in the economy.

The agricultural sector raised several critical issues during these engagements:

Persistent rural safety concerns

Lack of infrastructure maintenance and investment

Delayed regulatory approvals for crop protection and seed technologies

The urgent need for land tenure security and title deeds

Greater investment into mechanisation and digital access

The Deputy President acknowledged these concerns and responded with strong support. “Agriculture is the backbone of South Africa’s economy,” he said, affirming that food security is not only a social priority, but a national economic imperative. “We are not pursuing land grabs. Our focus is on productive land use, inclusivity, and transformation that supports growth.”

He further pledged that rural safety would receive focused attention through a new task team under discussion between government and organised agriculture – a development welcomed by Grain SA. Opening of new markets through bilaterial discussions is also highlighted as priority.

However, Dr Tobias Doyer, CEO of Grain SA, was clear about NAMPO’s core purpose:

“While we were honoured to receive several political leaders, it remains critical to remember that NAMPO exists first and foremost as South Africa’s leading grain production and value chain exhibition. The real impact of the week lies in the discussions that took place around crop performance, input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, and access to new technologies.”

Grain SA reiterated that meaningful dialogue with government is non-negotiable, “If we don’t talk to government, how are we going to fix the problems? Our members demand solutions, not posturing,” said Krige. “Agriculture has the power to kickstart the economy – but only if we safeguard our farmers, maintain and improve profitability, secure land ownership, and ensure access to the tools that drive sustainable production.”

“NAMPO’s success lies in the provided platform where producers, researchers, agribusinesses and technology providers come together to exchange knowledge, showcase innovation and prepare for the challenges of the coming season”, Doyer added.

NAMPO Cape & ALFA next

Grain SA is further looking forward to NAMPO Cape which will be presented at Bredasdorp from 10-13 September and NAMPO ALFA, the Livestock, Hunting & Outdoor expo which will be presented from 16-18 October at NAMPO Park.

2026 NAMPO Harvest Day

NAMPO’s dates for next year have been set for 12 – 15 May 2026 at NAMPO Park, outside Bothaville. Visit www.nampo.co.za for more information or follow us on social media platforms.