Founded in January 2008 under the dynamic leadership of Allan Hardy, 4B Africa Elevator Components (Pty) Ltd has become a prominent name in South Africa and beyond. Originally operating from a sleek facility in Kya Sands, the company now boasts an extensive network of distributors that extends across South Africa and into Africa. With over 17 years of market experience, 4B Africa has earned a well-respected reputation across various industries, particularly in grain handling, as well as industrial and mining sectors. This steady growth can be attributed to a blend of high-quality products, unmatched customer service, and a dedication to continuous innovation.

A Family Legacy of Excellence

4B Africa’s origins trace back to the UK, where the parent company, 4B Braime, was founded in 1888 by two brothers. Initially a steel pressings manufacturer, 4B Braime was the first to produce a pressed steel elevator bucket, revolutionizing grain handling in Europe and beyond. Today, 4B Braime is the world’s largest manufacturer of pressed steel buckets, a position that has solidified its global leadership in bulk handling. Despite its growth and transformation into a publicly traded company on the UK Stock Exchange, the Braime family remains deeply involved in the business, with third and fourth generations actively contributing to daily operations and innovation. This “family business” approach permeates every subsidiary, including 4B Africa, where trust, integrity, and personalized service remain at the core of the company’s operations.

Our Product Offering: Innovation at Every Turn

4B is renowned for its comprehensive range of high-quality products designed to meet the diverse needs of the bulk handling industry. While the company initially made its name through the innovation of pressed steel elevator buckets, its product line has expanded significantly to encompass a variety of materials handling solutions.

Elevator Buckets : 4B offers a wide range of elevator buckets made from various materials, including HDPE, Nylon, Polyurethane and Nylathane, to meet specific application requirements. These plastic elevator buckets are a crucial solution in industries where durability and cost-effectiveness are key considerations.

: 4B offers a wide range of elevator buckets made from various materials, including HDPE, Nylon, Polyurethane and Nylathane, to meet specific application requirements. These plastic elevator buckets are a crucial solution in industries where durability and cost-effectiveness are key considerations. Elevator Belts : 4B’s elevator belts are designed for a wide array of applications, ensuring optimal performance in the most demanding environments. The company offers belts suited for applications involving oil resistance (NBR), high temperatures (T150), heavy industrial and mining (SW steel web belts), and food-safe (FDA belts). In South Africa 4B Africa also offer a more cost effective option for applications where oil is not a factor in the form of A Low Oil Resistant (LOR) belt. All belts are low stretch and purpose-built for elevator systems, ensuring longevity and reliability in every application.

4B elevator belts are complemented by a full range of mechanical splices, specifically engineered for the demands of bucket elevators.

: 4B’s elevator belts are designed for a wide array of applications, ensuring optimal performance in the most demanding environments. The company offers belts suited for applications involving oil resistance (NBR), high temperatures (T150), heavy industrial and mining (SW steel web belts), and food-safe (FDA belts). In South Africa 4B Africa also offer a more cost effective option for applications where oil is not a factor in the form of A Low Oil Resistant (LOR) belt. All belts are low stretch and purpose-built for elevator systems, ensuring longevity and reliability in every application. 4B elevator belts are complemented by a full range of mechanical splices, specifically engineered for the demands of bucket elevators. Elevator Bolts : As the original manufacturer of the industry’s most popular elevator bolt types, including Euro Bolts, Ref 70, and Fanged, 4B is committed to providing high-quality components. Cold-forged for superior strength, these bolts are available in both metric and imperial sizes, as well as in steel, stainless steel, or zinc-plated finishes.

: As the original manufacturer of the industry’s most popular elevator bolt types, including Euro Bolts, Ref 70, and Fanged, 4B is committed to providing high-quality components. Cold-forged for superior strength, these bolts are available in both metric and imperial sizes, as well as in steel, stainless steel, or zinc-plated finishes. Conveyor Chains : 4B’s selection of drop-forged chains and advanced drag conveyor solutions highlights the company’s dedication to innovation and engineering excellence. A standout product is the proprietary “Bolt-N-Go” system, specifically designed for drag conveyors. This ground-breaking solution offers easy-to-replace flights, quieter operation, and enhanced durability, quickly gaining global recognition for its efficiency and user-friendly design.

: 4B’s selection of drop-forged chains and advanced drag conveyor solutions highlights the company’s dedication to innovation and engineering excellence. A standout product is the proprietary “Bolt-N-Go” system, specifically designed for drag conveyors. This ground-breaking solution offers easy-to-replace flights, quieter operation, and enhanced durability, quickly gaining global recognition for its efficiency and user-friendly design. Valves: At 4B Africa, we offer a variety of valves, including Flap Valves and Slide Gates, with our latest addition being High-Wearing Ductile Cast Iron Rotary Valves for the dry bulk material handling sector. These valves are available in Direct Drive Units, Chain Drive Units, or simple bare shaft units. All valve flanges can be drilled to specification for easy retrofitting into existing systems, or supplied pre-drilled to our specs for new installations.

Protecting Your Assets with Advanced Hazard Monitoring Systems

In industries where dust and explosive materials pose constant risks, safety is a top priority. 4B recognizes the importance of protecting assets and ensuring smooth operations, offering advanced hazard monitoring solutions. These include the trusted Watchdog system, widely used for monitoring and safeguarding bucket elevators and conveyors, as well as the latest innovation, the IE-Guardflex—an industrial Ethernet system providing real-time safety monitoring. With these cutting-edge systems, 4B helps grain handling and processing facilities mitigate dust explosion risks, ensuring a safer and more secure operation.

Better by Design: Full-Service Design and Support

4B Africa is dedicated to more than just supplying products—it’s about providing complete solutions. Whether designing a new system, upgrading existing equipment, or resolving operational challenges, 4B’s expert team offers comprehensive design services. By working closely with customers, they develop tailored solutions that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and safety of elevator and drag conveyor systems. From consultation to implementation and ongoing support, 4B Africa ensures every project meets the highest standards of performance and customer satisfaction.

Industry Expertise and Global Reach

What sets 4B Africa apart from its competitors is its unparalleled expertise and its ability to provide customized solutions that fit the unique needs of each client. Over the years, the company has built a vast and varied network of distributors across South Africa and Africa, giving it the ability to serve clients in a wide range of industries. From grain handling to mining and industrial applications, 4B’s reputation for excellence and reliability continues to grow, making it a trusted name in bulk material handling worldwide.

At 4B Africa, innovation, quality, and safety are the driving forces behind everything 4B does. From 4B Africa’s roots in Kya Sands to becoming a key player in the African market, 4B have remained focused on delivering more than just products—4B Africa provides solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety. Backed by a global network, a strong family legacy, and a commitment to customer service. 4B Africa continues to lead the way in bulk material handling. 4B’s products are truly Better by Design.

