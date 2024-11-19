2024 Xero Beautiful Business Fund winners revealed

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the 28 small business and non-profit winners of the 2024 Xero Beautiful Business Fund, each winning a share of a R8,000,000 global prize pool. The winners represent a diverse group of organisations committed to driving meaningful change and redefining what’s possible in the field they operate in.

Winners from South Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the US were selected based on a 90-second video demonstrating how they would use the funding to support their future business goals. Xero small business and non-profit customers could enter under four categories: Innovating for environmental sustainability, Trailblazing with technology, Strengthening community connection, and Upskilling for the future.

Colin Timmis, Country Manager Xero South Africa said: “The stories of these self-made businesses are truly inspiring to watch. They embody the resilience and optimism that’s at the heart of South African small businesses. This year’s winners are doing incredible work, using technology to innovate and make a positive impact on their communities. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter the fund and share your stories.”

The 24 country winners will each receive R250,000 and the four global winners will each receive R550,000. The four South African winners are as follows:

Innovating for environmental sustainability

House Harvest’s female-run, climate smart aquaponics farm produces fish and quality produce for their local community. Their low-carbon operation reuses 90% of their water while using fly larvae for sustainable fish feed. The funding will help build new storage areas, a mobile packhouse and more.

Gugulethu Mahlangu, Managing Director at House Harvest said: “This support is not only a recognition of our hard work but a stepping stone toward making an even greater impact. With this funding, we will build a packhouse and integrate solar energy, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and nourishing our community with pesticide free foods! I sincerely thank Xero for believing in our vision and helping us take significant strides in our business to grow bigger and better.”

Trailblazing with technology

Atomedge creates some of the most advanced and medically accurate 3D anatomy models of the human body, for use in education, medical research, interactive applications such as gaming, as well as animation, and illustration. The funding will help them purchase new computers, VR headsets and more.

Guy van der Walt, Founder and Director at Atomedge said: “Being selected as the Trailblazing with technology winner will not only give our business the financial boost we need to move to the next level, but it also affirms the widespread value of our work in advancing the field of medically accurate, ethically created 3D anatomy models for medical education, research and app development. The funds will allow us to invest in new computing hardware and promotional material so that our anatomy 3D models can ultimately add value to a much wider audience.”

Strengthening community connection

The Underdog Project is a non-profit that connects underprivileged youth and shelter dogs to inspire collective healing. They work with local youth to build life skills and teach humane education in conjunction with force-free dog training with shelter dogs. They’ll use the funding to establish a permanent peer-leader programme for previous graduates.

Emily Smith, Head of Communications and Fundraising at The Underdog Project said: “Winning this funding is indescribable—it’s a dream come true for The Underdog Project. This funding is essential for our non-profit as we work to establish our Peer Leader Programme, which is crucial in enhancing our impact and moving us closer to our long-term goal of a community-run organisation. We are honoured to direct these funds towards establishing this initiative, which will benefit not only peer leaders but so many more youth and dogs in need of our support.”

Upskilling for the future

ABEOD, an aviation advisory company and certified drone operator, uses innovative drone solutions for safer, streamlined operations that are accessible to diverse communities and industries. They’ll use the funding to help launch their drone school, expanding their reach to areas that need it most.

Hermanus Gerber, Director and co-founder at ABEOD said: “Winning this funding enables us to take a significant step forward in expanding our impact through the launch of our drone school, bringing accessible drone training to communities that need it most. We’re excited to use this opportunity to create a platform that empowers underserved communities across South Africa with valuable skills in UAS operations.”

This year’s 28 country winners for the fund were chosen by a panel of five judges in each country. This year’s local South African judging panel included Colin Timmis, Country Manager Xero South Africa; Susan van der Valk, Partner at MGI Bass Gordon; Rushaan Toefy, Owner of Rushaan Toefy Financial Services; Bulelani Balabala, Founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance; and Sarah Minns, National Account Manager, Xero.

To learn more about the 2024 winners, please visit our website.