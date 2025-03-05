Rural villages are addressing this through “passing on the gift” chicken farming.

This is a model in which superior chicken breeds (and other animals) are given to a handful of farmers who are also trained in breeding and other techniques. When these farmers’ chickens have chicks, the farmer “passes on” at least one of them to another farmer without them. Along with the chick comes training from the farmer in breeding, proper nutrition, more advanced veterinary skills, and more.

Over time, an entire village has more productive livestock and the technical knowledge to maximize the health, output and market price of the animals. When chickens (and other animals) are sold, a small amount of profit is put into a community-managed revolving loan fund—a savings and credit group. Loans from the savings and credit group are used to purchase additional livestock, materials for additional coops and other goods to expand output and income. Farmers also learn basic financial and even literacy skills through working with a savings and credit group.

In addition to raising incomes, “passing on the gift” also increases community solidarity.

Village-level solidarity and increased incomes help dim the allure of militant groups and criminal gangs— “hooligans”—who attempt to recruit in remote villages.

World Neighbors currently works in more than 80 villages in Burkina Faso and Mali. Thousands of women and hundreds of men have been involved in chicken and other programs over the past decade.