Agridex International & Food Security in Kenya

Agridex’s Loam wallets directly enable food security outcomes by bridging international agri-trade with local farmer empowerment.
- Hygrotech East Africa has successfully completed the first agricultural transaction in Europe-backed digital currency (EURC) using Agridex International’s Loam e-wallets.
- The deal involved the importation of 7 million onion seeds from Bakker Brothers (Netherlands), with settlement carried out seamlessly in real-time via Loam’s stablecoin rails.
- Of these, 5 million seeds were purchased by Mombasa Cement, who are funding a smallholder farmer initiative near Tsavo National Park. The project is designed to provide small-scale farmers with access to high-quality seed, technical training, and improved farming practices, while opening new revenue streams through structured market access.
Technology Meets Food Security
- Loam Payments eliminates cross-border settlement delays and banking inefficiencies that often hinder agricultural trade. By enabling instant, low-cost EURC settlements, Hygrotech secured the seeds faster and at lower cost compared to traditional methods.
- This innovation is not just about efficiency: it directly impacts food security. Onion is a staple crop in Kenya, and securing reliable access to certified seed ensures both productivity and resilience for farmers.
Community & Environmental Impact
- Tsavo Smallholder Project: With Mombasa Cement’s backing, thousands of farmers around Tsavo gain access to inputs and training. This increases local onion production, reduces reliance on imports, and helps stabilise domestic prices.
- Income diversification: Farmers benefit from structured off-take agreements, turning subsistence farming into a revenue-generating enterprise.
- Sustainability link: By building livelihoods around agriculture near conservation areas like Tsavo, the initiative indirectly supports environmental stewardship—farmers with income security are less pressured to encroach on wildlife reserves.
- National food security: Kenya often faces onion shortages, relying on imports from Tanzania. Strengthening local production through access to improved seed contributes to greater national food sovereignty.